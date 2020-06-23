Shilpa Rao Misses A 'good Female Album'; Says 'female Singers Are Disappearing'

In an interview with a leading news daily, Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao revealed that she misses a good female album in the industry today. Adding to the same, Shilpa Rao remarked that female singers and artists are slowly vanishing from the scene and just like female-driven films in Bollywood, the industry needs more female-centred albums. Shilpa Rao also remarked that she is often asked about not working in the mainstream cinema, to which she aims the question at the music creators of the industry.

Speaking about her music choices, Shilpa Rao remarked that she has been singing ghazals for the last three-four years just to satisfy herself, as it has been her upbringing. The music industry has been receiving immense flak after singer Sonu Nigam called out the existence of ‘music mafia’ on social media. Apart from Sonu, National awardee Monali Thakur, too, revealed that nobody gets their due in the music industry. Monali Thakur also revealed that she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and has now stopped looking for chances to sing for Bollywood films.

Singer Adnan Sami, too, posted a note on social media platforms, slamming the hypocrisy of the music industry and said that new talents are being exploited and their creativity is being controlled. Speaking up against the monopoly in the music industry, Adnan Sami lashed out at the Movie & Music 'Mafia', who have ‘arrogantly’ entitled themselves as the 'self-professed & self-appointed gods'. Singer Alisha Chinai, from her unverified account, also called the Indian Music Industry a ‘toxic place’ and claimed that ethics and fair play are no-existent. Adding to the same, Alisha Chinai wrote that instead of revering and respecting the artists, the biggies entangle them with fraudulent music contracts.

Shilpa Rao's work

Shilpa rose to widespread prominence with the release of the much-loved song, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008 and was nominated for the Best Female Playback Singer award for the same in 54th Filmfare Awards. In 2009, Rao collaborated with Ilaiyaraaja for Paa for the song Udi Udi Ittefaq Se for which she received another nomination in the same category during the 55th Filmfare Awards ceremony. Rao became the first and the only musician from India to get a chance of singing in the famous and critically acclaimed Coke Studio Pakistan.

