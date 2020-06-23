Matthew Perry Describes What His Quarantine Mood In A Nutshell Looks Like; See Post

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry, best known for his character Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom FRIENDS, has been under home quarantine like most Hollywood celebrities. On his Instagram account, he has been telling his fans that it is important to follow the rules of social distancing to help combat the coronavirus. He recently took to his social media and shared a picture describing his mood in a nutshell. Check out the picture shared on Matthew Perry’s Instagram.

Matthew Perry’s photos

The picture shared by Matthew Perry is from a popular sitcom New Girl. In the picture, Jake Johnson who plays the character of Nick Miller is seen sprawled on the sofa with his face pressed against the couch. Matthew Perry simply mentioned that the image represents himself. While posting the picture on his Instagram account, Matthew Perry wrote, “me in a nutshell.” [sic]

Many fans of Matthew Perry also stated that he is completely relatable. Some stated that the picture describes their mood since the quarantine started. Some also stated that they are with him and they too have been feeling the quarantine blues, just like the actor.

The picture shared by Matthew Perry allegedly portrays a part in the show when the character was feeling low. However, a few other fans of the actor have a different theory as to why the actor must have posted a picture of a well-known character like Nick from New Girl.

Fans of the actor couldn’t help but be overjoyed after he posted a picture from another popular sitcom. Many took to their social media to ask if the FRIENDS alum was hinting at a possible crossover by posting the picture. While drawing similarities between Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing from FRIENDS and Jake Johnson’s Nick Miller from New Girl, some of the fans stated that the two characters would be best friends if they are cast together in a show.

On the work front

Matthew Perry and his other FRIENDS co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc will be soon seen in a FRIENDS reunion special. It has been reported that HBO Max, the streaming service which will air the FRIENDS Reunion Special, is restricted only to the United States of America. It has also been reported that the unscripted episode has been brought to life to mark the launch of the new OTT platform in the USA.

