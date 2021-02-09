SHINee's Don't Call Me Teaser Out; Here Are More Details About Their Upcoming Album

South Korean bands and pop music have been rapidly gaining popularity all over the world. Among those bands is SHINee, which has been around the world of music for more than a decade. There has been a lot of hype for SHINee’s latest album Don’t Call Me, with the band having shared a small glimpse of the album. The band has now shared yet another glimpse of their upcoming album, which also includes a short video. Have a look at the latest glimpses of SHINee’s Don’t Call Me.

SHINee’s Don’t Call Me teaser and latest photos

The band members of SHINee, Onhew, Mino, Key and Taemin had hosted a live broadcast on January 31 to talk about their upcoming album and promote it. The group had been out of action for a long time and had announced their comeback at this event. Now that they are on the verge of making their big comeback, the band members are making sure to keep the people talking about their album Don’t Call Me. They have now released a short video on Youtube, which is a short teaser of their upcoming album. Along with that, they have also shared a few posters of the album.

The minute-long teaser shows the band members minding their business, as a phone keeps on ringing with nobody answering. As soon as they answer the phone, a mysterious voice says, “In this area, some of my beliefs become a fantasy; and some of my fantasies become a belief”. A light then shines on band members from above and they all stare right back at the source. One of the two pictures shared in their tweets shows the set of the house and lawn that could be seen in the teaser. The other one shows the group riding in a car.

It has also been revealed in the tweets that SHINee’s Don’t Call Me album would be releasing on February 22, which is barely a couple of weeks away. The band had lost its member Jonghyun a few years back after he died in 2017. The fans of SHINee will get to see the band after a gap of about two years.

