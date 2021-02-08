Lana Del Rey Teases Fans About Release Of Upcoming Single 'White Dress'; Shares New Pics

Lana Del Rey took to her Instagram account on Sunday, February 7 to share a couple of pictures from her song White Dress leaving fans excited. The song is a part of her upcoming album Chemtrails Over The Country Club which will release in March 2021. Read along and take a look at the pictures here and what the fans have to say about it.

Lana Del Rey teases fans for her new song White Dress, shares pictures

The American singer-songwriter is all set to release her upcoming studio album Chemtrails Over The Country Club on March 19, 2021. The album’s release has been due for a while now and was pushed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In an announcement on December 22, 2020, it was revealed that the album will finally come out on March 19, 2021.

Although, Lana has already released two of the album's songs as singles earlier and is all set to release the third now. She took to her Instagram account on February 7 to tease the release of the third single from the album, which is titled White Dress and will arrive on February 26. In the first picture that she shared, a girl was roller-skating in a white dress with a bouffant hairstyle and a sunny background.

The text on the picture read, “It made me feel…made me feel like a God” in a pink cursive text. While the second picture featured, the same girl with angel wings added and "White Dress" written under it in the same font. The first and the second picture both have over 745k and 901k likes, respectively, with major love pouring in for the artist in the comments under the post.

Prior to this, Lana has released two other songs from the album which include the title track Chemtrails Over The Country Club that released on January 11, 2021. The other song that has already been released is Let Me Love You Like a Woman on October 16, 2020. The album features a list of 11 songs which include White Dress, Chemtrails over the Country Club, Tulsa Jesus Freak, Let Me Love You like a Woman, Wild at Heart, Dark but Just a Game, Not All Who Wander Are Lost, Yosemite, Breaking Up Slowly, Dance Till We Die and For Free.

