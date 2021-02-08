Super Bowl Sunday: All International Artists Who Performed In The Halftime

Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League. Since 2004, the game has been played on the first Sunday of February which is called the Super Bowl Sunday. This year's Super Bowl Sunday was held on February 7, 2021. During the halftime of the show, several international artists perform on the stage. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed during 2020. Kansas City Chiefs lifted the trophy of Super Bowl 2020.

Also Read | Bella Hadid Advises Fans To 'not Leave Sleepy Girl In Sun' While Flaunting Svelte Body

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Reveals How She's Kick-starting Celebrations For Birthday Month

Super Bowl Performances of 2021

Super Bowl performances are always a delight to watch. For many fans, it is the main highlight of the event. Super Bowl 2021 was lead by the three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd. Recently, The Weeknd has been in a lot of controversies regarding his comments on Grammy nominations where he showed his discontent for not being nominated for his album After Hours this year.

Watch the Super Bowl LV live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show w/ @theweeknd, the National Anthem w/ @jsullivanmusic & @ericchurch and America the Beautiful w/ @hermusicx: https://t.co/wb9yMSz3h7 #SBLV pic.twitter.com/1G7mGo4A1w — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021

Also Read | Morgan Wallen's Sister Ashlyne Comes Forward To Defend Him For Using N-word

Super Bowl 2021 was also joined by Miley Cyrus. Her latest album called Plastic Hearts which released in 2020 gained a lot of popularity. It is expected that she will enchant the fans by singing songs of the same album like Midnight Sky and Heart of Glass. Joan Jett and Billy Idol joined Miley Cyrus.

Also Read | Elon Musk Shares Extremely Adorable Picture With Son X Æ A-XII

Other artists like Alicia Key who is known for her hit singles like Underdog, Show Me Love and Love Looks Better was a part of Super Bowl 2021 halftime performers. Twelve-time Grammy-nominated Eric Church also performed in Super Bowl 2021. Other artists like Jazmine Sullivan which made popular singles like Bust Your Windows and Glee, celebrated country singer Luke Bryan and Thomas Rett also joined Eric Church in his performance.

Also Read | Dakota Johnson Starrer 'Am I OK?' Halts Production After Crew Member Tests COVID Positive

H.E.R and Amanda Gorman also gave spectacular performances on the show. Christina Aguilera who sang hit singles like Ain't No Other Man and The Voice Within also gave a mesmerizing performance. Warren 'WAWA' Snipe, the deaf rapper amazed everyone by his performance on the halftime show. Tiffany Hadish, Brandi Carlile, and Brittany Howard gave beautiful performances that enchanted everyone. The 55th edition of the Super Bowl event was held in Tampa, Florida at The Raymond James Stadium.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.