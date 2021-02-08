BTS' BE Essential Edition Release: Check Out Compilation Of All 'notes' Teased For Album

Korean pop band BTS has been making waves all across the globe. The band recently treated their fans with the Deluxe Edition of their album BE last year and are gearing up for the BE's Essential Edition. Until the fans wait for BTS' BE Essential Edition, they have been releasing snippets of the band members' contribution to the songs from the album in the form of notes on Twitter. Read ahead to see the compilation of all the notes released by the band on Twitter.

Also read | 'I'm Broken': V's Notes From BTS Song 'Blue And Grey' Make Fans Emotional

Also read | BTS Jungook Only Artist With 3 Million Likes On 2 Tweets; Second Most Liked After Biden

Compilation of all the BTS members' notes

Jungkook's notes for Stay

Stay is the seventh song from the tracklist of BE. Jungkook, RM and Jin own the writing credits of this song. The song was actually going to a part of Jungkook's mixtape but the band liked the song sand eventually was kept as a part of the album. In the video shared by the band's agency, Jungkook can be seen penning things down on a notepad and even humming to himself.

Jimin's notes for Dis-ease

Dis-ease is the sixth sing from the tracklist of BE album. The song is written by J-Hope, Ivan Jackson Rosenberg, GHSTLOOP, RM, Pdogg, SUGA, Jimin, and Randy Runyon. In the video shared by BTS' agency, Jimin can be seen writing the lyrics of the song sitting on the terrace. The song talks about living in boredom which goes with the theme of the pandemic.

Suga's notes for Telepathy

Telepathy is the fifth song from the BE's tracklist. It is written by El Capitxn, Hiss Noise, Jung Kook, RM and Suga. In the video, Suga can be heard humming the lyrics of the song while a guitar is kept in focus and his voice is heard in the background.

Jin's notes for Stay

Jin also had contributed for the song Stay from the album BE. In the video shared through a tweet, Jin appears to be in deep thought as he pens the lyrics for the song. He is also seen tearing a page from the notepad he appears dissatisfied from what he wrote.

RM's notes for Life Goes On

Life Goes On is the first track from the album. The song talks about getting through difficult times in one's life and reflects on the current pandemic situation as well. In the monochrome video, RM is seen walking around with a notepad and a pencil as he pens down the lyrics of the song. He is heard singing a few lines from the track as well.

J Hope's notes for Dis-ease

The video starts with J Hope sharpening his pencil and he checks the sharpness of the lead as well. He also is seen playing in a chair as he thinks hard to come up with the lyrics of the song. The singer is seen wearing a Snoop Dog jumper in the video.

V's notes for Blue & Grey

V is one of the writers of the song. In the video, V is seen playing with his dog and also writing the lyrics of the song on his phone. Blue & Grey is one of the most loved songs from BTS' BE album.

Also read | J Hopes' Notes For Dis-ease Dropped Prior To Release Of BTS's BE-Essential Edition Album

Also read | BTS And BLACKPINK Are Not On Twitter's Top 10 Most Rising Artists But THIS Band Is

Image courtesy- @bts.bighitofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.