Shreya Ghoshal's Best Regional Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Shreya Ghoshal is widely known for her regional Tamil and Telugu hits apart from her Hindi and Bengali language songs that she predominantly sings in. The talented playback singer last lent her voice for Habibi Ke Nain with co-artist Jubin Nautiyal for the Salman Khan movie Dabangg 3. Shreya Ghoshal has sung many songs in Indian regional languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Nepali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Tulu; apart from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali. Many might know that Ghoshal's music career began after she won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show while her Bollywood journey kickstarted after she worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas. Check out her best regional songs of all time:

Shreya Ghoshal's best regional songs

Shreya Ghoshal's songs - Gujarati

Shreya Ghoshal sang this beautiful Gujarati song Jat Jao from Natsamrat. The song features Manoj Joshi, Siddharth Randeria and Dipika Topiwala. Alap Desai also sang this song along with Shreya Ghoshal.

Shreya Ghoshal's songs - Malayalam

Shreya Ghoshal has received three of her South Filmfare awards as a playback singer for Malayalam movie songs. Some of her best Malayalam Songs include numbers from movies like How Old Are You, Charlie, Monsoon Mangoes, Mylanchi Monchulla Veedu. The song Vijanathayil from How Old Are You is one of her most famous songs of all time.

Shreya Ghoshal's songs - Odia

The song Mate Faguna from Sandehi Priyatama features Debudutta and Kajal and is sung in the melodious voice of Shreya Ghosal and Siba Narayan Patnaik. She made her debut in Odia language in 2013 and it is the only song she sang in this language.

Shreya Ghoshal's songs- Tulu

Cheepeda Naal Pada from the movie Pilibail Yamunakka is the only song Shreya Ghoshal has sung in Tulu language along with co-artist Kunal Ganjawala. The song features Purav Ambar and Sonal Monteiro.

Shreya Ghoshal's songs - Marathi

Composed by Ajay Gogavale, the song Jeev Rangla is sung by Hariharan and Shreya Ghoshal from the movie Jogwa. Upendra Limaye, Mukta Barve, Priya Berde, Vinay Apte, and Kishor Kadam were amongst the main star cast of this superhit film. The film Jogwa received National award for its unique concept it featured Upendra Limaye and Mukta Barve.

