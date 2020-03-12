Shreya Ghoshal's Throwback Video From 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Is A Must-watch; See Video

The very talented Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her birthday today. She rose to fame after becoming the coveted winner of Sa Re Ga Ma in the year 2000, at the mere age of sixteen. The singer has crooned numerous songs in Bollywood movies as well as in the television industry.

Shreya Ghoshal can be seen singing Odh Li Chunariya

The singer has become quite the inspiration for all the budding singers in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, this throwback video of Shreya Ghoshal from the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will surely take you on a trip down the memory lane. The video has Shreya Ghoshal singing the track Odh Li Chunariya from the film Salman Khan and Kajol starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

The original song was crooned by Alka Yagnik. The hit track was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics were penned by Sameer. Shreya Ghoshal can be seen impressing the judges with her soulful voice.

The video gives a nostalgic feel and proves Shreya Ghoshal's brilliance

The video also proves that the singer was destined to make it big in the industry. The nostalgia further increases as it is seen that a young Sonu Nigam is hosting the reality show as Shreya Ghoshal sings along. The video truly makes one nostalgic and also is a proof of Shreya Ghoshal's brilliance towards her craft.

Her birthday also saw some of the well-known personalities of the Bollywood music industry taking to their social media to wish the singer. The singer was full of gratitude towards them. Check out the tweets.

Happy birthday @shreyaghoshal ! Wish you loads of happiness & another year of beautiful music & wonderful songs! Have a great one! #HappyBirthdayShreyaGhoshal pic.twitter.com/EJNGRtG1v2 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) March 12, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday @shreyaghoshal 🎂💐Stay blessed 🎸🎶 pic.twitter.com/3nSazYkeA6 — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) March 12, 2020

Hearty birthday wishes to the Talented! Sincere! Humble! ⁦@shreyaghoshal⁩ May you be ever blessed with Tons of Happiness n Peace! God be with you! pic.twitter.com/3gH7hUIIpM — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) March 12, 2020

