Shreya Ghoshal's Birthday: TV Title Tracks For Which The Singer Has Lent Her Voice

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most popular singers in India. She rose to fame after winning Sa Re Ga Ma in 2000, at the age of sixteen. The artist has sung numerous songs in Bollywood movies as well as in the television industry. Shreya Ghoshal was born on March 12, 1984. On the occasion of her birthday, read to know more about some of the popular TV title tracks sung by her-

Popular TV title tracks sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Son Pari

The title track Son Pari for the show with the same name was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Raghunath Seth composed the song. One of the most celebrated lyricist Gulzar penned down the lyrics. The show is among the most popular kids shows of all time and the title track is still fresh in many minds.

Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag

Shreya Ghoshal sang the title track of Hello Dollie of Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag. The music was composed by Akash Sagar. Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote the lyrics of the track. The show was a Teen fantasy adventure drama.

Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai

Sahara One’s show Kituu Sabb Jaantii Hai's track which was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics was written by Sanjay Prakash. The music was composed by Daniel B. George. The show tells the story of a middle-class girl who balances her professional and family life.

Kasturi

The title track of Kasturi was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics were written by Nawab Arzoo. Lalit Sen composed the music. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli

Shreya Ghoshal sang the title track of Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. Irshad Kamil has penned down the lyrics. Navish-Manish composed the music for the track. Shreya also sung the Sargam version of Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai

The title track of popular show Bade Acche Lagte hai was sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Trijayh Dey. Original music was by R.D. Burman, which was recreated by Lalit Sen. Anand Bakshi penned down the lyrics, while Nawab Arzoo provided the editing. The song received immense appreciation from the audiences.

