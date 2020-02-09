Shreya Ghoshal To Sunidhi Chauhan, Singers Who Shot To Fame With TV Reality Shows

The talent hunt reality shows have gained enough popularity on the small screens, with every channel launching its own singing, dancing or daredevil shows. While most contestants on these shows just get limited fame, there are a few who've stood the test of time. Here are some leading Bollywood singers who have strived and competed in singing reality shows and made it huge in the music industry.

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal won one of television's biggest singing reality shows, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She was just 16 when she gained the title. Not only did she just win it, but Shreya Ghoshal got noticed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and recorded her first song Bairi Piya at the age of 16.

Shreya Ghoshal even recorded a bunch of Bengali music videos before her big break in Bollywood came along. Shreya Ghoshal also won a National Film Award for her debut song in Bollywood. Since then, she has been titled with around four National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan started her singing career at the age of 12. She performed at the 40th Filmfare Awards with a group called Little Wonders. Sunidhi Chauhan's talent caught music director Aadesh Shrivastav's ears and he wished to sign her for the film Shastra. In the same year, Sunidhi Chauhan also participated in the reality show Meri Awaz Suno. She won the winning title and was awarded the Lata Mangeshkar Trophy.

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is one of the most talented and successful singers in Bollywood. The Tum Hi Ho singer once was a contestant of the reality show, Fame Gurukul in 2005. Even though Arijit Singh did not win the show, he surely made his mark in Bollywood's music industry.

Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 was the turning point of his career. Arijit even won a Filmfare Award for this song. With songs like Mast Magan, Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Kabira and Suno Na Sangemarmar, his career is just moving upwards.

