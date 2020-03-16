Shreya Ghoshal's Bengali Songs That Are Soothing And Serene | Check Out List

Shreya Ghoshal has marked her presence in the movie industry with her soulful singing. Apart from being a well-known name in Bollywood, the singer is also quite famous for her songs in the Bengali film industry. Take a look at some of her best Bengali songs from 2010-2015.

Shreya Ghoshal top Bengali songs from 2010-2015

Kijani Ki Je Holo

From the movie Punorutthan, Shreya Ghoshal had sung this popular Bengali song Kijani Ki Je Holo. The film released in 2011 starring Rituparna and Priyanshu. The film was directed by Shubhayyan Sarkar.

RoopKathara

Shreya Ghosal sang a song for the movie Aparajita Tumi, Roopkathara. The song became quite famous and even received positive reviews from the audience. The music composed by Shantanu Moitra. The lyrics of the song were written by Anindya Chattopadhyay and Chandril Bhattacharya.

Haath Dhoreche

The touching song Haath Dhoreche was another hit song of Shreya Goshal from the movie Proloy. This movie released in 2013 and starred Prambrata Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, and Mimi Chakraborty. The music was given by Indraadip Dasgupta and the lyrics were written by Srijato.

Escheche Raat

Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, Escheche Raat was released in 2014. This popular song of Shreya Ghoshal was from the movie Buno Hannah. The music director of this song was Shantanu Moitra and the lyrics of this song were penned down by Srijato. This was one of Shreya Ghoshal’s most heard Bengali songs of 2014.

Eto Alo

Eto Alo was another hit song of Shreya Ghoshal from the movie Katmandu. The film starred Abir Chatterjee, Soham, Rudranil Ghosh, Saswata Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee in the lead roles. Anupam Roy was given the courtesy to pen down the lyrics of this beautiful song. The music video of the song was directed by Indraadip Dasgupta.

