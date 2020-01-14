Sia Reveals She Has A Massive Crush On Diplo Before Dropping A Bombshell; Details Inside

In a tell-all interview, Cheap Thrills singer Sia has dropped two major bombshells. Sia revealed that she has adopted a son and that she has a massive crush on her music collaborator Diplo. Read on to know more details about this interview given by singer Sia.

Sia drops major bombshells about her life

Sia rose to fame with her hit single Chandelier. Her strong vocals have made her a household name. Sia's songs have made to No.1 position when it comes to global music charts. But when it comes to her personal life, she is extremely private. The Cheap Thrills singer even chose to hide her identity for the longest time with her wigs.

But now, in an interview with a fashion magazine, Sia opened up like never before. This interview gave an up-close and personal view of the 44-year-old singer. In the interview, she revealed that is she sexually attracted to her music collaborator Diplo. She also said that much of her and Diplo’s time is spent trying to not have sex and ruin their business relationship.

While talking about the attraction she feels towards Diplo, Sia further added that this year she wrote him a text stating that he (Diplo) is one of the five people she sexually attracted to but she has now decided to be single for the rest of her life.

The singer, in the interview, further said that she does not have time for a relationship since she recently adopted a son. This interview is hence a major bombshell dropped by the Australian singer that has left her fans dumbfounded.

Sia then once again started talking about Diplo and revealed that he is one of the most insecure boys she’s ever met when it comes to personal relationships. The Cheap Thrills singer said that Diplo does not think that he is good enough at anything and has crazy self-esteem issues. Sia further concluded her interview by stating that it is interesting to see how one of the most talented and attractive people in the world has this view about himself and suffers from low self-esteem.

