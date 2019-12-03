Pop Singer Sia Paid Strangers' Bills At Walmart On Thanksgiving

Australian singer, songwriter and music video director Sia was caught in the camera while she was paying the bills for groceries of strangers at Walmart. In a warm Thanksgiving act, the singer paid for several shoppers at the mall. One of the lucky shoppers named Adri Buckles shared the video of the incident and thanked the singer calling her the greatest for her random act of kindness. She also called her heart and soul beautiful in her post. Take a look.

Read: Taylor Swift's Musical Film 'Cats' To Release In India On December 20

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Read: Khalid To Perform In India In 2020; Here's When And Where You Can Enjoy The Concert

Shoppers didn't recognize Sia until Buckles revealed

Astonishingly most of the shoppers at the Palm Springs Walmart store didn't immediately recognize the superstar. It is yet to be revealed how much Sia spent on the very day. Yet reports claim that she paid for several shoppers at multiple stores. Buckles was the one at Palm Springs to recognize Sia and she apologized later on in her post for telling everyone. She just thought that her kindness should be recognized.

Read: BTS Sweeps All The Awards They Were Nominated In Melon Music Awards 2019

Sia's act of kindness goes viral

Sia's act of kindness has gone viral on social media. Bucke's post has been viewed over 1.5 million times by now with 12.7K retweets and 71.3K likes. Responding to the incident a user said: "wow sooooo lucky you got to meet Sia, I would have dropped dead on the spot". Another wrote: "the absence of kindness may exist w/in the world of some...however, this is a clear example that there are a lot of good people out there🌟❤️". A third added: "I love that she did this not for recognition of showing kindness, but just actually being a kind person. She didn’t want people to know who she was, or why she was doing it". A fourth wrote: "Wow! What that's so nice💗 Bless you Sia for being so generous!".

Read: Blue: From 'All Rise' To 'One Love'; Take A Look At 10 Greatest Hits Of The Boy Band

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.