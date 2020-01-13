Celebrate Zayn Malik's 27th Birthday With The Best Songs Of The Singer

Zayn Malik, the former one-direction sensation gave his fans a treat a day before his birthday when he and Gigi Hadid rekindled their romance, hinting that they are back together again.

The two were spotted by the paparazzi walking hand-in-hand together twinning in mint green outfits as they were out to celebrate the singer's birthday. The actor has given many iconic songs after he separated from the band.

Several of his solos were well-received by both critics as well as the audiences. As the actor turned 27 on January 12, here are some of the best songs by the singer.

Pillowtalk

Pillowtalk is the debut solo of the singer and songwriter Zayn. This solo is from his studio album Mind of Mine. He was featured in the video alongside Gigi Hadid. It debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart and the US Billboard Hot 100.

Dusk till Dawn

Dusk till Dawn released in September 2017. It was written by Zayn Malik and Sia, and produced by Kurstin. The song was ranked among the top ten of the charts in more than twenty countries and the single also peaked at number five in the UK Singles Chart.

It’s You

This is a song sung by Zayn Malik from his debut album Mind of Mine. It was written by Zayn, James Ho, and Hard Lilly. After being released as a promotional single, It's You charted in several countries around the world. In the United Kingdom, it peaked at number 48 on the Official UK Singles Chart, and at number 9 on the R&B component chart. In Australia, France, and Sweden, it spent one week on their respective charts, at numbers 38, 65, and 97, respectively.

Back to Life

This song by Zayn Malik is from his 2018 album Icarus. The song was written by Zayn Malik himself. It was nominated in the American Music Awards and The Asian Awards.

Image Courtesy: Zayn Malik Instagram

