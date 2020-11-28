Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's 'Shona Shona' Gets Popular TV Celebs Making Insta Reels On It

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Shona Shona has taken the internet by storm. From trending on number 1 on YouTube to now trending among TV celebrities on their Instagram, the song has become that jam of the town. Read along to check out some of the Reels made by celebrities on the catchy tune and more.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Mocks About Coronavirus Vaccine And Advertisements; Check Out

Reels on the ‘Shona Shona’ song

On November 24,2020, the song Shona Shona featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made it to YouTube and has won many hearts since then. The song voiced by the Kakkar siblings- Tony and Neha, was trending on number 1 on the video platform and is now on number 2. Fans have been raving about the song, and now added to the list of people who like it are Television celebrities like Anita Hassanandani and more.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti groove to 'Shona Shona'

Actor Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram yesterday on November 27, 2020 to share a video with the song as the background as she got ready with her close friend and actress Surbhi Jyoti. The two jammed to the song as they chose their OOTD’s, did each other’s hair and then posed for the camera. Her caption to the video read, “Cos you are my shonaaa @surbhijyoti until my “shonnaaforever” pops” followed by the hashtag #GirlsJustWannaHaveFun as well as a lipstick and pink bow emoji.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Mocks About Coronavirus Vaccine And Advertisements; Check Out

Avneet Kaur shared an Instagram Reels on the song

Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram yesterday on November 27 to share a video of her dancing to the recent hit track. She wore a green sweatshirt and black pants as she enjoyed the romantic track and also flawlessly did its hook step. She wrote as her caption, “Grooving on this latest hit” followed by the emojis and the hashtag #ShonaShona, as well as tagging the artistes and others.

Anushka Sen’s Reels video

Actor Anushka Sen also uploaded a video dancing of the to hook line of the latest song. She is seen dancing in a garden, as she wears a comfy yellow hoodie and purple track pants. The video has over 384k likes and several comments by her fans.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About 'Shona Shona' And Rise Of Music Videos In 2020

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Posts Picture With Shehnaaz Gill, Leaves Fans In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.