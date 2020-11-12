Sidharth Shukla Mocks About Coronavirus Vaccine And Advertisements; Check Out

Sidharth Shukla recently took to his Twitter making a joke about the coronavirus vaccine. The actor wrote that only a vaccine for COVID-19 is yet to be available, instead, everything else like paint, soap, distemper, toilet cleaner which can fight 99.9% of the virus is created and available in the market. Fans in a huge number expressed an agreement with what Sidharth Shukla said while some chose to call him a vaccine for his fans. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's Twitter update.

Sala Corona ki sirf vaccine nahi ban payi hai .....

Baki Corona se 99.9% ladne wale paint, sabun, distemper, toilet cleaner, ye sab baazaar Mein aa chuke hai .... 🧐🤨 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 11, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill snapped at airport

Actor Sidharth Shukla and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after they started appearing in a reality TV show. Since then their popularity as a reel screen couple has grown among the audience, so much so that they are fondly shipped together as 'SidNaaz'. They often share videos with each other on social media.

The two were papped at the Mumbai Airport yesterday on November 10, 2020. They were walking towards their car in the video and the latter opened the car door for Shehnaaz. One of the guys also told Shehnaaz, “Cute lag rahe ho” to which she replied, “Main toh hu hi cute”. Which translates to ‘Shehnaaz, you are looking cute’ and Gill replying ‘I am cute, I know!’.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill mobbed by fans outside Chandigarh hotel

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted greeting their fans outside a Chandigarh hotel. Sidharth could be seen walking amongst the fans and meeting them while Shehnaaz was spotted inside the car signing autographs for her fans. In the video that has become viral now, Sidharth is seen in an all-black outfit while Shehnaz wore a midi-dress.

On the work front

Sidharth Shukla started his career with modelling and won the World’s Best Model contest held in Turkey in the year 2008. He then made his TV debut with the show Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na in 2008-09 but became popularly known after his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. The actor has also made it to Bollywood with a short sequence in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya as Angad Bedi, while his fan-following increased widely after he won one of the popular reality TV shows.

