Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About 'Shona Shona' And Rise Of Music Videos In 2020

2020 has been the year for Siddharth Shukla, who first got home the trophy of a known reality show. He has also successfully appeared in three music videos back to back. The actor’s latest music project Shona Shona opposite his close friend, Shehnaaz Gill, which released just yesterday on November 24,202. Shukla recently opened about the song in a media statement, read along to know what he has to say.

Sidharth Shukla opens up about Shona Shona song

Sidharth Shukla has now appeared in the music video Shona Shona opposite Shehnaaz Gill, which released just yesterday on November 24, 2020. The video has been voiced by Kakkar siblings --- Neha and Tony --- and has over 5,000,473 views, in its launch of a day. The comments see fans appreciating the song and the #SidNaaz fans are going gaga as they see the two romancing each other, once again.

Speaking about the fun and peppy track, Sidharth said, “I have been blessed to have had a lot of projects coming my way but yes I have been selective. When Shona Shona came to me, I loved the song…its fun, its peppy and its different from what I have already done before. Its been shot in Punjab and the entire experience of being part of this one was truly wonderful.”

Sidharth was a part of Bhula Dunga which was a heartbreaking soulful track and also saw Sid sharing screen space with Shehnaaz. His second music video was with Neha Sharma, titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya and was a romantic number. Now he is seen in Shona Shona, which different than his last song.

When asked about what he thinks as music videos are in a rise this year he said, “In a challenging year with the pandemic, music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it changes one’s mood. I am glad I have had the opportunity to shuffle between so many different genres in the same year!”.

