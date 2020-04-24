Paras Chhabra Puts Cold War Rumours To Rest, Calls Sidharth Shukla 'sensible Enough'

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla have got fans thinking that they are amid a cold war. Some recent back and forth between them in terms of statements for each other have led fans to believe that the two former Bigg Boss stars are not on good terms. However, Paras has now denied any such claims of an argument between him and Sidharth Shukla.

Paras Chhabra puts these rumours to rest

In a recent interview with a news portal, Paras Chhabra denied all such claims and said that there is no cold war as such brewing between him and Sidharth Shukla. He even mentioned that he had spoken to Sidharth just a few days back and things looked pretty good. Paras also added that Sidharth himself is sensible enough to not pay attention to such baseless rumours. Paras Chhabra also added that he fails to understand how such type of news occurs in the first place. Besides this rumour, there were also several rumours which dictated that Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were to get married soon.

A picture of a wedding card of their marriage ceremony had gone viral over social media which led fans into believing this news. Paras and Mahira have been really good friends since their Bigg Boss days and have still maintained their friendship. This closeness between the two ex-Bigg Boss contestants often led fans to believe that there is something more to them than just friends.

The wedding card rumour was later debunked in the same interview when Paras said it was untrue. It was revealed that the wedding card was indeed a fan-made card. The picture of the card was posted on Instagram and therefore it got viral from there. However, the closeness between Paras Chhabra and Mahira was always a subject of interest among fans and it spiked once again when Paras uploaded a TikTok video for ‘long-distance’ lovers. Many assumed the video was dedicated to Mahira Sharma.

