Singer Amrit Maan's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is 'The King'; Details Inside

Amrit Maan is an Indian singer, lyricist and actor, who predominantly works in the Punjabi film industry. After receiving immense success post the release of his song Desi Da Drum in 2015, the actor made a debut in Bollywood with Dharma Productions. Here is Amrit Maan’s estimated net worth.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala And Amrit Maan's New Single 'Bambiha Bole' Is Out; Fans Praise The Song

Amrit Maan's net worth

As per a report published in trendcelebsnow.com, Amrit Maan’s career net worth is estimated to be around $5 million USD. Converted in rupees, Amrit Maan’s net worth is around Rs 37.44 crores. A report in popnable.com suggests that Amrit Maan’s income during the month of July 2020, was around $7.9K -$10.7K. Converted in rupees, his July income ranges from Rs 5,91,828- Rs 8,01,591.

According to the YouTube channel Lifestyle Express, Amrit Maan owns a palatial house in Mohali, Punjab. It further adds that he owns a Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Porsche, Audi among many others. Reportedly, a major part of Amrit Maan’s income comes from his singing gigs in the movies, concerts, social media campaigns and more.

Also Read | Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

Amrit Maan’s Punjabi songs:

If the reports are to be believed, singer Amrit Maan kickstarted his musical journey in the year 2014 as a songwriter. The singer penned the lyrics for the much-acclaimed song, Jatt Fire Karda, which was sung by Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh, proved to be a big hit among fans.

Later, in his career, Amrit Maan's career graph touched new heights, as he was roped in for many projects, for which he wrote many super hit songs like Yaar Jundi de, Haan Kargi and many more. After establishing himself as a successful lyricist, he released his debut song Desi Da Drum which became a super hit and broke many records in the industry. Post his breakthrough, Amrit Mann went on to deliver blockbuster songs like Kaali Camaro, Bamb Jatt and Peg Di Washna.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala And Amrit Maan's New Single 'Bambiha Bole' Is Out; Fans Praise The Song

Amrit Maan's debut in Bollywood:

Amrit dipped his toes in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Considered as one of his finest works, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a tale of unrequited love and friendship. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a heartwarming story of Ayaan, Saba and Alizeh, as they navigate their journey of love, life and heartbreak.

Also Read | Dance Songs Of 2019 In Punjabi | Coka, Lehanga, Nira Ishq And More

(Image credits: Amrit Maan's Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.