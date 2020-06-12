Sidhu Moose Wala And Amrit Maan's New Single 'Bambiha Bole' Is Out; Fans Praise The Song

A new song by Amrit Maan and Sidhu Moose Wala just released on YouTube. The song is called Bambiha Bole and both singers can be seen in the video performing some terrific stunts. The video is almost 5 minutes long and has received quite a few positive comments.

Bambiha Bole is a new song released by the duo Amrit Maan and Sidhu Moose Wala, who have both sung and performed in the video. The video starts with shots of an anonymous group burning off a holy book when Amrit Maan enters the shot singing. He is then seen fighting off this group of people who were burning the book and goes on to fight many other people while singing.

Fans love both singers in Bambiha Bole

After half the video ends, fans can see Sidhu Moose Wala enter the scene. The song then returns to its original theme where the duo starts eliminating the bad guys again. The video has now gone viral and has many positive comments. Many of the fans can be seen appreciating the music and the video. Fans have commented that both singers are their favourites and that the duo makes good music together.

Picture Credit: Sidhu Moose Wala's YouTube

The lyrics talk about how people are silent after injustice takes place but Punjabis are not the same. The song explains that Punjabis are always fighting for the right reason and will always raise their voice for the right reasons.

Amit Maan is quite a famous Punjabi singer and got fame after his song Desi Da Drum was released in 2015. He has also been in a few movies like Channa Mereya and has given his fans other hit songs like Kaali Camaro, Bamb Jatt and Peg Di Washna and many more. Sidhu Moose Wala is another famous Punjabi singer and actor. He achieved fame after his song G Wagon was released. His debut album PBX 1 was on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and his single 47 was also ranked on UK Singles Chart. He was also one of the artists who was named by The Guardian among the 50 new artists in 2020.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram and Amrit Maan's Instagram

