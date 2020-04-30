Arjun Kanungo's Father Passes Away, Singer Posts A Heartfelt Tribute

Singer-composer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo's father passed away on Wednesday night. The singer took to his social media to share a picture with him. Read more.

Arjun Kanungo's father passes away

With his father dressed up in a checkered shirt, Arjun Kanungo looks cute with his father's arms wrapped around him. The singer captioned the post, "Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace." [sic]

The news of Arjun Kanungo's father came in just hours after actor Irrfan Khan passed away. According to reports, Kanungo's father was battling Stage 4 Liver cancer. Just as he took to his social media, wishes started pouring from friends and fans.

The Meri Pehli Mohabbat singer Darshan Raval wrote, "I pray that his soul rests in peace. Stay strong brother". Khamoshiyan actor Sapna Pabbi also sent in her wishes and wrote, "Love and energies to you all. May his soul rest in peace. ❤️🙏🏽 Stay strong dost!" Arjun Kanungo's Dil Khol Ke co-singer Jonita Gandhi also sent her prayers and love for the singer's family.

Arjun Kanungo rose to fame with his stint as a playback singer for films like Go, Goa, Gone. In 2015, Kanungo released his debut single titled Baaki Baate Peene Baad which was an instant hit with the crowd. The singer then went to release multiple hits like Fursat and Woh Baarishein.

Arjun Kanungo has now bagged a role in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In an interview with a leading portal last month, Kanungo revealed that his character in the film is not straightforward and that he has several shades to himself. He was all praise for actor Salman Khan and said that he helped him get his emotions right on the set.

