Singer Pink Hospitalised As She Fractures Her Ankle, Fans Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Singer Pink has become the people’s favourite because of her music and songs. And it also appears that she is facing the brunt 2020 the most. Recently, she took to Instagram to share the news of being hospitalised after she fractured her ankle. Read ahead to know more.

Pink fractures her ankle

Pink took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers that she has been hospitalised as she has fractured her ankle. In the picture that she shared, she appeared to be sitting on a hospital bed and had worn a mask. She was also giving a thumbs-up pose in the picture. She also went on to enlist the things she underwent in this year.

The Trouble singer mentioned that she got her stitches from drying a wine glass. Then, she got the staph infection and the latest mishap that has happened to her is the broken ankle. Pink also went on to say that she battled coronavirus as well. Her son had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She also joked about how 2020 is the gift has kept giving her something or the other.

The post by Pink amused a lot of her fans and even celebrities. They have wished her a speedy recovery. Reese Witherspoon also has commented saying that she is sorry that she went through so much and wished her that heal quickly. See their reactions here:

Pink's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the singer’s life. Her Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also actively voices her political opinions on Instagram. Her children Willow Sage and Jameson Moon also frequently make it her social media feed.

Pink’s songs have been widely loved by her fans and listeners. She has released eight studio albums all of which have been a hit. Some of her most popular songs are Try which has 451 million views on YouTube, Lady Marmalade has 367 million views on YouTube and Just Like Fire which has 247 million views on YouTube. She has won several awards and accolades for her contribution to the field of music including the Grammys.

Image courtesy- @pink Instagram

