Where Was 'Princess Switch 2' Filmed? Check Out The shooting Locations 

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is a sequel to the 2018 Christmas romantic comedy-drama of the same name. It features Vanessa Hudgens, Suanne Braun, Nick Sagar, and Sam Palladio, in the lead roles. The film marked its release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 19, 2020, Thursday.

Moreover, it garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. They lauded the costume and the backdrop of Belgravia. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about The Princess Switch 2 filming locations. Check out some of them right away:

Where was Princess Switch 2 filmed?

According to Filming Locations by Atlas of Wonders, just like the destination in the previous sequel, Montenaro is a fictional place. So, The Princess Switch 2 filming locations are in Scotland. Here are some of them for you to check out:

During the beginning of the movie, a scene appears featuring the international baking Christmas competition at Belgravia. One of the Princess Switch 2 filming locations, it is Parliament Square in Edinburgh, which is a section of the Royal Mile. It is behind the St Giles Cathedral.

The destination for Belgravia Royal Castle is the same in The Princess Switch 2 as it was in the first sequel. Among other filming locations, Karolyi Castle is near the Hungarian border. It is a 19th-century manor with towers.

The Montenaro Royal Palace is the place where the princess spends a lot of money on Christmas decorations. That location is Hopetown House in South Queensferry. It is reportedly one of the finest stately homes. The 17th-century manor with a deer park is famous among the visitors. Additionally, the interiors of this place are also visible in the movie.

The Montenaro Concert Hall is quite grand in the movie. It is called The Dome, situated at 14 George St in Edinburg. This restaurant is open for all. Moreover, people also have a drink at the bar and host nightclub there.

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Also read: 'Friends' Reunion Trailer: Fan-made Videos That Left Viewers Thinking Of Them To Be Real

The Princess Switch 2 review

This 2020 movie revolves around the life of the Duchess of Montenaro, Margaret Delacourt as she inherits the throne to her home country. However, as Christmas coronation complicates her love life, Stacy switches places with Margaret to retain her friendship with Kevin. While the duo is unaware, a third look-alike enters. Margaret’s cousin Lady Fiona plans to steal her throne disguising as the Duchess. The movie was received positively by most critics and viewers.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.