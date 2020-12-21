Where Was 'Local Hero' Filmed? Know All About The Filming Location Of This Comedy-drama

Local Hero was released on February 7, 1983. The comedy-drama revolves around an American Oil Company representative who has to visit a small town in Scotland and purchase the property for the company. The movie features Peter Riegert, Burt Lancaster, Denis Lawson, Peter Capaldi and Fulton Mackay in the lead roles. From American background to a fictional town in Scotland, the movie has been shot in different locations. To know where was Local Hero filmed, read on.

Where was 'Local Hero' filmed?

The Local Hero's opening scene where they show the Headquater of 'Knox Oil' company is One Shell Plaza, 910 Louisiana Street, Houston. Moving further, according to Movies Location, the main location used for creating fictional village was on the east and west coasts of Scotland. The village itself is Pennan, on the north Grampian coast, 36 miles north of Aberdeen.

In the movie, there is a scene when the pair who were sent to the village spend time in their car and wake up to a majestic view. The location of the particular scene is Loch Tarff, a small lake on the B862 near the southern tip of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, about three miles east of Fort Augustus. The beach scenes of the movie were filmed in Camusdarrach and the beach is called Morar Beach.

The church scene in the movie was shot in Our Lady of the Braes Roman Catholic Church at Polnish. The interior of the church is now unused. The famous bar of Macaskill Arms was shot in another location, it was a public bar of The Ship Inn, 8 Deveronside, on the seafront of Banff. The final shot of the movie was filmed at Loch Eilt, between Lochailort and Glenfinnan.

Local Hero Review

With an IMDB rating of 7.3/10, the movie received massive appreciation from the viewers. According to The Guardian, the movie is labelled as a comedy but has an emotional touch to it. They said, "the storyline does not hint at the emotional turbulence you might soon be experiencing."

The movie is directed by Bill Forsyth. According to Rogerebert.com, "the writer-director, Bill Forsyth, who also made the charming "Gregory's Girl" and has the patience to let his characters gradually reveal themselves to the camera. He never hurries, and as a result, "Local Hero" never drags: Nothing is more absorbing than human personalities, developed with love and humour."

