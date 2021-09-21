'Sinner Man' Fame Sarah Dash Passes Away At 76: Patti LaBelle Pays Emotional Tribute

American singer and actor Sarah Dash passed away this morning, on September 21, 2021. The singer was 76 when she breathed her last. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. As per a report by Deadline, the Mayor of Trenton, New Jersey, Reed Gusciora, confirmed the news. The Mayor wrote, "Our resident legend and sentence very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away," on his Facebook.

Born in 1945, Sarah Dash was the co-founder of the LaBelle music band. Before joining Nona Hendryx, Patti LaBelle, and Sandra Tucker for The Ordettes, she created a vocal duo called Capris before relocating to Philadelphia in her 20s. Cindy Birdsong replaced Tucker in 1962, and they changed their band's name to the Bluebelles. Birdsong departed the group in 1967, and the trio further renamed their band, Labelle.

Despite gaining fame as part of the trio, Sarah also went on to accomplish as a solo singer. She released her debut album in 1978 and further the disco hit, Sinner Man. She also produced one-woman shows like Sarah: One Woman and Dash Of Diva.

Patti LaBelle's tribute for Sarah Dash

The group lead Patti LaBelle paid a heartfelt tribute to her former fellow bandmate Sarah Dash via social media. The singer revealed she performed with Sarah recently. In her tribute, she wrote, "We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment! Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who bless my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That's who Sarah was... a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one. She was a true giver... always serving, always sharing her talent and her time." "I am heart broken, as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But, I know that Sara spirit and all that she has given to the world live on! And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power, my dear sister. I love you always[sic]," she added. In the Twitter thread, Petti LaBelle also shared a glimpse of her and Sarah Dash performing together.

(Image: Shutterstock)