Patti Labelle And Gladys Knight's Verzuz Battle: Dionne Warwick Pays Surprise Guest Visit

Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight had a face-off in the Verzuz battle. The two singers have a huge fan following and fans were eager to see them share the stage. However, another singing sensation gave them a surprise visit at the Verzuz battle. The duo was joined by Dionne Warwick on Sunday who sang two songs towards the end of the event.

Dionne Warwick: Surprise guest at the Verzuz battle

Dionne Warwick joined Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight for the Verzuz battle on Sunday. The trio sang two songs towards the end of the event that was live-streamed from the Filmore in Philadelphia. More than half a million people joined Instagram live to witness this music battle. Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight performed classics like Midnight Train to Georgia and Lady Marmalade, which left their fans delighted.

According to a report by Nj.com, Dionne Warwick performed her Grammy-winning song That’s What Friends Are For. After greeting LaBelle and Knight, Warwick mentions how she hasn’t seen Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight in a long time. Warwick also joined them for the performance of Superwoman, a cover that was recorded by Knight, Labelle and Warwick in 1991.

According to the report, the news of LaBelle and Knight sharing the stage left fans wondering about Warwick. The trio has performed four classic hits among them. Dionne Warwick who is a five-time Grammy winner became the centre of the conversations in the comments below the Verzuz battle. In 2019, Dionne Warwick received the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

About the Verzuz Battle

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Verzuz battles became one of the prime entertainment platforms. The Verzuz battles were launched in March by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Verzuz battles have attracted millions of followers who tune in to their Instagram live to witness the battles among world-renowned singers. Some of the battles have been held between Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys vs John Legend, Teddy Riley vs Babyface and many more. Check out Verzuz Battles Instagram page below.

