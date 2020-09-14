Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight Encouraging Brandy & Monica To 'work It Out' Ignites Twitter

The latest episode of Verzuz rap battle featured Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle pitted against each other. Their Instagram live session has created a humungous buzz on social media as both the veteran musicians made a controversial statement that swarmed social media with snaps, burns and memes coming their way. It began when Knight and Patti referred to R&B singers Brandy and Monica and said that they should ‘work it out’.

For the unversed, the previous episode of Verzuz rap battle welcomed R&B queens Brandy and Monica, who share a history of feuds. During the episode, the two spoke loudly about the issues between them and claimed that the feud was no one’s fault and the two were far away from the dramatics of the whole situation.

However, the singers who collaborated in 1998 for the single The Boy is Mine, their matchup after several years set a ground-breaking record for Verzuz, garnering over 1.2 million viewers on Instagram, as reported by Complex.

The viewers of the show included Tyler, the creator, Michelle Obama, Solange and many other prominent faces. The Verzuz battle saw Brandy and Monica coming together in the same room after a decade. Although there were tense moments between the two throughout the battle, but both the rap queens joined hands to respect the power of R&B.

Now, at one point during the LaBelle and Knight battle, both the legendary musicians said jokingly, “Brandy, Monica? Y’all go ahead and work it out”. As soon as the comment was made, fans ignited the internet with memes, quips and jokes immediately.

While some called it “peak aunt behaviour”, others expressed their sentiments saying it is “wisdom” of the legendary singers. From memes to pleasant criticism, Twitter has been flooded with witty and funny responses. Take a look at it here:

She told Brandy and Monica to work it out. Ma’am I am in here rocking — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) September 14, 2020

“Brandy and Monica y’all gon ahead and work it out!”🤣 the aunties have spoken!☝🏾 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/SshPrPGTtN — Telvin Lewis (@telvinlewis1) September 14, 2020

They don’t know what’s going on with Monica & Brandy .. and i fucking love that LMFAOOAAOOA — Extension of Nia Long (@ScottieBeam) September 14, 2020

Ayooooooo they just told Brandy and Monica to work their issues out 😂😂😂🤣 #Verzuz AND WHO IS GOING THE CHECK THEEEEEEEEM?!?!? pic.twitter.com/xVkwX7Ukx1 — KG da OG (@MsFinesse247) September 14, 2020

“Brandy and Monica you better go ahead and work it out” — Gladyssssss! I am screaming! They ain’t got no choice now! #Verzuz — Patti’s Left Shoe (@SylviaObell) September 14, 2020

So far Gladys and Pattie told us



-Don’t be killin nobody!

-Don’t be cussin and fighting!

-Tell Brandy & Monica to work it out!

-We got to set the example



This is the kind of elder wisdom we need rn #verzuz #PattiVsGladys — WMIIIX ⚡️ (@WilliamMatt22) September 14, 2020

"Brandy and Monica, y'all go on ahead and work it out."



That's the most aunty moment we're going to get tonight! LMBO#Verzuz — ayeshakfaines (@ayeshakfaines) September 14, 2020

She did not just ask Brandy and Monica to work it out lmfaooooooooo — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) September 14, 2020

“Brandy and Monica.. y’all go ahead and work it out.” 😭😭😭😭



Lmfaoo if these ain’t my instigating great aunties! I love this! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/MWEsIPUgjj — Antoinette Marie Childs (@djordxc) September 14, 2020

Them encouraging Brandy and Monica to work it on via this #Verzuz battle is PEAK aunt behavior — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 14, 2020

The Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle episode was filled with astonishing moments that kept fans entertained. While Knight created magic by singing her melancholy classics like Double or Nothing, I Don’t Want to Know. LaBelle struck the hearts of fans with her hit singles like If Only You Knew, On My Own and more.

