Snoop Dogg To Turn DJ At MTV Movie & TV Awards; Diplo And Swae Lee To Perform

Ahead of the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards, a delightful piece of news for the audience recently arrived revealing that the popular rapper Snoop Dogg will turn the ceremony's house DJ while Diplo and Swae Lee will be gracing the event as performers.
MTV announced that they are bringing together MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show under one roof by turning it into one big event. Reportedly, the 'one-night-only global event' will air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 5 at 8 p.m ET/PT.
It was recently announced that the popular singers, Diplo and Swae Lee will be setting the stage on fire with their debut performance of their latest collaboration "Tupelo Shuffle" from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic which is set to hit the theatres on 24 June 2022. On the other hand, Snoop Dogg was roped in as the ceremony's house DJ with Vanessa Hudgens as the host of the event.
Check out the full nominations list below-
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – YOU
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
