Snoop Dogg To Turn DJ At MTV Movie & TV Awards; Diplo And Swae Lee To Perform

Ahead of the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards, a delightful piece of news for the audience recently arrived revealing that the popular rapper Snoop Dogg will turn the ceremony's house DJ while Diplo and Swae Lee will be gracing the event as performers.

MTV announced that they are bringing together MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show under one roof by turning it into one big event. Reportedly, the 'one-night-only global event' will air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 5 at 8 p.m ET/PT.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 performers & more

It was recently announced that the popular singers, Diplo and Swae Lee will be setting the stage on fire with their debut performance of their latest collaboration "Tupelo Shuffle" from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis biopic which is set to hit the theatres on 24 June 2022. On the other hand, Snoop Dogg was roped in as the ceremony's house DJ with Vanessa Hudgens as the host of the event.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Nominations

Check out the full nominations list below-

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – YOU

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home... Click Here to check the full list.

Image: Instagram/@diplo/AP