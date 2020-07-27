Singer Sona Mohapatra And Ram Sampath's Combined Net-worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read

Singer Sona Mohapatra has delivered many successful chartbusters throughout her illustrious career. Since her debut song, Sona Mohapatra has voiced for nearly thirteen movies. Meanwhile, her husband, music composer Ram Sampath, too, has amassed immense name in the field of music. Here is a look at Ram Sampath and Sona Mohapatra’s combined net-worth as of 2020.

Also Read | Sona Mohapatra Lashes Out At Salman Khan Fan Who Asked If She Was 'punched On Left Eye'

Sona Mohapatra’s net worth:

As per a report published in celebworth.net, Sona’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $500,000. Converted in rupees, her net worth is â‚¹ 3,73,65,975 (3.7 crores). Sona has worked in many movies like Delhi Belly, Talaash, Fukrey, Purani Jeans and Hunterrr. If the reports are to be believed, Sona lives in a plush Mumbai apartment in Matunga. Through a post on social media, Sona revealed that she has named her house ‘Tarasha’. Her income per year, as claimed by the report is â‚¹ 75 lakhs. Reportedly, Sona also owns a Mercedes car.

Also Read | COVID-19: China Reports Highest Daily Domestic Infections Since March With 61 New Cases

Ram Sampath’s net worth:

As per a report published in Celebworth.com, Ram Sampath’s net worth is the same as Sona’s, which is $500,000, which converts to â‚¹ 3.7 Crores. Ram Sampath has worked in movies like Aiyaary, Raees, Peepli [Live], Bangistan, Narendra, Phillum City, Doosra and Celluloid Man. The singer has also worked with actor Aamir Khan, on his show, Satyamev Jayate.

Also Read | US Accused Of Closing Chengdu Consulate Without Paying Local Staff; China Stooge Outraged

Sona and Ram's combined net worth is around â‚¹7.4 crores.

Sona Mohapatra recently made it to the news, when she called out the movie mafia for sidelining Ram and allegedly pushing him into depression. The singer took to her Twitter handle and revealed that after composing music for several successful films including Khakee, Talaash and Bhootnath Returns, Ram Sampath gave up on mainstream Bollywood music and focused on archiving folk and classical music. She also lashed out at the 'illiterate self-important' group, which allegedly forced Ram to 'plug out of the toxic biotope'

This ‘illiterate self-important’ gang works against any genuine,classy,dignified,talented creative professional.Felt heartbroken seeing Ram Sampath go through hell,worse,finally plug out of this toxic biotope 3 years ago.The final straw was #Raees .Took him 2yrs to recover post https://t.co/0VNpldRSdb — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 26, 2020

Also Read | COVID-19: China Reports Highest Daily Domestic Infections Since March With 61 New Cases

Sona Mohapatra was last seen in the documentary, Shut Up Sona. The documentary narrates the life of Sona Mohapatra and speaks in detail about the controversy that she has endured during her singing career. The documentary was released on January 29, 2020.

(Image credits: youtube screengrab from People&History channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.