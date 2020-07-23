Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan fan who asked if she was 'punched on left eye'

Sona Mohapatra is known to be among the outspoken artists of the film industry and does not mince her words in taking on the big names. The singer is known for her calling out Salman Khan in particular, often triggering heated responses from his fans. And it was no different when she slammed the actor as she revealed that she had turned down his show Bigg Boss to be a ‘boss nemesis.’

Sona got trolled by a few Salman fans, but she hit back at some of them in style. One of them replied to a picture of hers from July 20 about a women having ‘strong square jaw’ not being attractive enough, and asked her if she had been ‘punched on the left eye.’ The troll added that it was ‘obvious’ for ‘unnecessarily taking super hero’s name.’

Did someone punch you on your left eye? Obviously ðŸ™„ for unnecessarily taking super hero’s name? — Being Shona (@shona_being) July 23, 2020

The Ambarsariya star had a befitting reply to the dig, asked if the netizen was another chaaploos (sycophant). She also asked if the person was condoning such ‘violence, hinting at Salman ‘normalising’ it by ‘behaving badly with women & others over the years’. The singer asked if this kind of trolling was the ‘only way’.

She also informed that her left eye was ‘suffering because of a neurological disorder’ and that it got worse when dealing with ‘morons.’

Here’s the post

& u are?Another chaaploos?U condone such violence?Why? He’s normalised it by behaving badly with women & others over the years & now U & other ‘fans’ think that it is the only way?(P.S my left eye is suffering because of a neurological disorder.Gets worse when I deal with morons) https://t.co/5WznnobVcQ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 23, 2020

As another fan trolled her by using a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sona hit out and called it a ‘low life’ for using the picture. She also slammed the 'fandom' cultivating toxic masculinity to ‘pollute everything in the world.’

Sona had recently stated that she did not want to be a part of the ‘TV Tamasha’ when offered to be a ‘nemisis’ to the ‘boss’, referring to Salman Khan, on Bigg Boss last year. She is known to take several digs at the actor, calling him the ‘poster boy of toxic masculinity’ over his tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and slamming him when he had joked about Priyanka Chopra quitting his film for her marriage.

