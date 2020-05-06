Sonu Nigam Singing Mahabharat Song In 1989 Leaves Fans Stunned; Watch Viral Video

'What a legend,' said many fans as they saw a 16-year-old Sonu Nigam singing the Mahabharat title song on stage in 1989. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam said it is one of his 'precious' memories from the 'good old days'.

"At Talkatora Indore Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory," Sonu Nigam wrote.

'Mahabharat' actor Firoz Khan reveals what made him add 'Arjun' to his name

WATCH

Fans React

Sonu Nigam singing the Mahabharat title song as a 16 year old is so heart warming ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KhhwcSHx2h — Pushpendra kulshreshtra (@maulanafaisu) May 6, 2020

About Mahabharat

Created by B.R. Chopra, Mahabharat was aired for around two years, from 1988 to 1990. The show had 94 episodes with each having an approximate run time of 60 minutes. It was produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by him and his son, Ravi Chopra. The story covers the incidents of the epic Mahabharata. Mahabharat began its re-telecast from March 28, 2020, on Doordarshan. The channel airs two episodes every day. The first episode airs at 12 pm, followed by the second at 7 pm. Mahabharat has been grabbing the second spot on TRP ratings just behind Ramayan.

Ramayan, Doordarshan miles ahead in TV ratings; Mahabharat 2nd-most watched; see figures

Don't Miss...

Your favourite programme #Mahabharat everyday at 12 pm & 07 pm on DD Bharati pic.twitter.com/WfuJdLCFEM — DD Bharati (@DD_Bharati) April 23, 2020

Mahabharat's last day of shoot video goes viral, cast bid an emotional goodbye; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.