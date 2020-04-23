Mahabharat's Last Day Of Shoot Video Goes Viral, Cast Bid An Emotional Goodbye; Watch

Doordarshan has become the most popular network on Indian television following the coronavirus lockdown. Its rerun of mythological shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat has gained immense attention. Now a video from the last day of shoot of the mythological drama Mahabharat is going viral on the internet. Read to know more.

Mahabharat emotional last day shoot video

Mahabharat stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Roopa Ganguly and others. In the video, the title track of the series is played in the background. It starts with Nitish, who plays Shri Krishna, looking around the set filled with emotions. It is followed by all other Mahabharat's cast members hugging each and sharing some emotional moments. Check out the video.

Found a very rare clip_The last day of shoot of "Mahabharat".महाभारत के अंतिम एपिसोड की शुटिंग के बाद दृश्य! #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/9m6wSWKTbV — Kumar Bhanu (@kumar856) April 16, 2020

Created by B.R. Chopra, Mahabharat was aired for around two years, from 1988 to 1990. The show had 94 episodes with each having an approximate run time of 60 minutes. It was produced by B.R. Chopra and directed by him and his son, Ravi Chopra. The story covers the incidents of the epic Mahabharata.

Mahabharat began its re-telecast from March 28, 2020, on Doordarshan. The channel airs two episodes every day. The first episode airs at 12 pm, followed by the second at 7 pm.

Your favourite programme #Mahabharat everyday at 12 pm & 07 pm on DD Bharati pic.twitter.com/WfuJdLCFEM — DD Bharati (@DD_Bharati) April 23, 2020

Mahabharat has been grabbing the second spot on TRP ratings just behind Ramayan. However, the latter has concluded its successful rerun on the channel.

