'Mahabharat' Actor Firoz Khan Reveals What Made Him Add 'Arjun' To His Name

Actor Arjun Firoz Khan who played the role of Arjun in the Doordarshan epic Mahabharat, recently revealed the reason why he changed his name to Arjun. The actor pointed out that it was the scriptwriter who suggested that he change his name. The actor also revealed what finally helped him change his mind and keep his name as Arjun.

Mahabharat's 'Arjun' reveals what made him change his name

Actor Arjun Firoz Khan gained tremendous popularity after he was portrayed as Arjun in Mahabharat. The actor in an interview with an entertainment portal revealed that it was scriptwriter Rahi Masoom Raza who suggested that he change his name. According to an entertainment portal, Raza told Firoz Khan that twenty-three thousand actors had auditioned to play the role of Arjun. However, since Firoz got the role, Raza suggested that he truly make it his own.

Thus, Rahi Masoom Raza insisted Firoz Khan to change his name to Arjun by thus truly making the character his own. Raza also told Firoz that there is no one named Arjun in the industry and hence this would help him stand out, at the time. The actor took this advice and later added Arjun to his name. The character had truly worked wonders for Arjun Firoz Khan as people all over India saw the actor as the actual character. Firoz Khan went on to star in several films after the Mahabharat series and soon became a popular name.

Currently, the audience has been watching the re-runs of Mahabharat once again on television due to the lockdown. The show has helped TV ratings set record numbers in terms of viewership. This is proof that the show is still loved and adored by many to this day.

