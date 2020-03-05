Sonu Nigam Wins Hearts Of Fans With His Impromptu Performance In Himachal

Sonu Nigam is of the veteran playback singers in Bollywood. He has several hit songs in his kitty that are still loved by music lovers. Some of Sonu Nigam's songs that are chartbuster hits are Main Agar Kahoon, Dil Dooba, Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal, and many more. Recently, Sonu Nigam was on a work sabbatical where he once again impressed fans.

Sonu Nigam, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, enjoying his sabbatical with a much-needed break. Sonu Nigam is with his friends as seen in his recent Instagram post. It was also reported that Sonu and his friends travelled to Kasol, Malana, Tosh Village and Parashar lake and will be spending some more time.

According to a leading news portal, Sonu Nigam and his friends were at a restaurant having dinner where there was a live band performance. And the lead singer of the band was unaware of Sonu Nigam’s presence. The singer was singing ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ from the film Pardes.

Sonu Nigam soon took everyone by a surprise as he walked onto the stage and started singing with the lead band player. Soon there were a lot of people who gathered to watch Sonu Nigam sing at a local restaurant. Fans could not keep calm and went on taking pictures, videos and selfies with the singer.

It was also reported that the news of Sonu Nigam being in town spread like wildfire where fans wanted to hear him sing or even get a glimpse of him. It was kind of Sonu Nigam who sang at the restaurant for the second time. He won hearts of his fans who had come from neighbouring villages just to hear Sonu Nigam sing. Check out a few videos below.

