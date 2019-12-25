Sunidhi Chauhan And Sonu Nigam's Best Duet Songs To Refresh Your Memory

According to Bollywood gossip, Sonu Nigam was the one who helped Sunidhi Chauhan to get her first break in Bollywood. The musical duo then went on to create a lot of mesmerising duets for really long. Their duets have never disappointed anyone. Let’s have a look at the 5 best duets:

5 Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam songs

Dekho Na

The song is from the film Fanaa (2006). Lalit Pandit composes the song and the lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. The song stars Kajol and Aamir Khan. This song was filmed in the rain. After Dekho Na song, Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan did not collaborate with each other for a Bollywood song for a long while.

Mere Haat main

This song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. The track is written by Prasoon Joshi. Mere Haat main is one of the most popular romantic songs sung by the duo. This song portrays the lead character's love.

Ruki Ruki

This song was the first association of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. Ruki Ruki is from the film Mast . It was shot on a railway track. Mast was the debut film of Aftab Shivdasani, who was the lead in the movie alongside Urmila Matondkar. This song is one of the hits of Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam.

Do pyaar karne wale

This song is from the movie Jungle (2000). This song was a massive hit that year. The song featured Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar. In the song sequence, two lovers are shown to have lost their way in the Jungle.

Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya

The song from the movie Sanju (2018). It saw Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborate together after a long time. It was a massive hit upon its release. It was featured on Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

