Sonu Sood's Ambiguous Romantic Post Sends Fans Into A TIZZY! Check Out

Actor Sonu Sood has sent fans guessing in his latest Instagram post. Sonu Sood uploaded a picture where he is seen hugging a girl while holding a book. Fans have assumed that it is a still from Sonu Sood's song, which will be his debut single. Sood has been busy for a long time helping the needy in the COVID-19 crisis as well as preparing for his upcoming film Kisaan which will be based on the farmer's plight during the COVID-19 pandemic. Take a look at his post here:

In his latest Instagram post, Sonu Sood posted a picture of him hugging a girl supposedly from his upcoming new single track, which his fans were quick to guess. Little is known about who the girl in the frame is. Sonu Sood captioned the post, "à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤¤à¥à¤® à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥‹ à¥¤ #pagalnahihona."

He has been showered with praise from the public due to his humanitarian efforts to help migrants and other needy people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently he shared a post wherein he is seen with Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan promoting his upcoming autobiography 'I Am No Messiah', co-authored by Meena Iyer. According to Penguin Random House India, the book will reminisce his experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The book will feature the stories he heard and his interactions with the migrants and others. Sonu Sood will share the experiences which impacted his life and changed his outlook and his purpose in life. Sonu Sood narrates his emotional experiences and the challenges he faced along with the people he rescued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently on December 31, 2020, he posted a picture about a road in his hometown Moga, Punjab which was named 'Prof. Saroj Sood Road' after his mother. Take a look at the heartwarming post here:

Sonu Sood's humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sonu Sood's Instagram features countless achievements with respect to helping people during the pandemic. According to IndulgeExpress, he said that 2020 was a tough year, but he's grateful and blessed for the chance to help so many people. He also said that the COVID-19 pandemic has given us an opportunity to reconnect with our families much better and to become more compassionate towards people.

On the career front, according to Bollywood Hungama, he has starred in films in various languages. In Bollywood, he is well known to play the antagonist to Salman Khan's Dabangg (2010). He made his Kannada debut with the film Vishnuvardhana (2011) which received critical acclaim for his performance. He also starred in Mani Ratnam's Yuva (2004) and Aashiq Banaya Apne in 2005. In 2017, he starred alongside Jackie Chan in the Chinese adventure action comedy film Kung Fu Yoga. He also appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in the 2018 Rohit Shetty film Simmba. His upcoming films slated in 2021 include Alludu Adhurs, Prithviraj, Thamilarasan, and Acharya.

