Sonu Sood Roped In For 'Kisaan'; To Be Directed By Raaj Shaandilyaa

Actor Sonu Sood has garnered immense love from fans for his philanthropic work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From enabling migrants with travel facility to providing them jobs, the Simmba star turned out to be people’s messiah amid the crisis situation. Now, a recent announcement about him starring in the movie Kisaan has left is followers rejoiced. Check out the announcement below:

Sonu Sood to star in Kisaan

On Monday, January 4, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, took to Twitter to unveil that actor Sonu Sood will next head the cast of the film ‘Kisaan’. While broadcasting the announcement, Taran Adarsh also revealed intriguing details about the director of this upcoming project. He revealed that the movie will be helmed by Tollywood filmmaker E Niwas while Dream Girl fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa will produce the movie. Although the entire cast of the movie hasn’t been finalised yet, fans have already begun anticipating about this new project.

Taran Adarsh while making the news official wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly”.

IT’S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film... Balance cast will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/5MTpWHHKNb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2021

As soon as the news surfaced on the micro-blogging site, it created a massive buzz online garnering thousands of likes within just a few hours. While many poured in congratulatory messages, others went on to give a thumbs up to the makers of the film. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Many many congratulations & best wishes my fav @writerraj sir ji💐💐💐 — Kushal shrivastava (@kusky21apr) January 4, 2021

Raaj Shandilya 👍👍

E Niwas👍 — Hanju (@Hanju03608415) January 4, 2021

Apart from Kisaan, Sonu Sood has a dozen interesting projects lined up for him. He will next feature in a Telugu language romantic-comedy flick Alludu Adhurs helmed by Santosh Srinivas. Along with this, he will also portray a crucial role in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of the great king Prithviraj Chauhan. This much-anticipated film will also see Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar playing the role of Sanyogita. Lastly, Sonu will also play brief roles in Tollywood projects namely Acharya and Thamezharasan.

