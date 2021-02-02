Sophie Xeon Passes Away In 'terrible Accident' While Being 'true To Her Spirituality'

Sophie Xeon, who was famous for her contribution as an Electronic music composer and was nominated for a Grammy for the same, passed away on Saturday early morning. The U.K. label Transgressive released a statement on the death of Xeon. They said that Sophie had tragically passed away in a “terrible accident” in Athens. The statement further revealed that the music artist met with an accident while doing something that was “true to her spirituality”.

Xeon, as per the statement, had climbed up to watch the full moon. She then slipped and fell which caused her untimely demise at 34. The family thanked everyone for their love and support and requested privacy at this devastating time, the statement concluded. A police officer, who is involved in the ongoing investigation on Sophie Xeon's death, confirmed to The Associated Press that the artist slipped and fell by accident and that no kind of foul-play is suspected to have taken place.

Also read: Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish Musician, Dies At Age 34

Sophie Xeon music

Sophie Xeon was born in Glasgow and gained prominence because of her work on Madonna’s 2015 single, even though she started producing music in 2013. Sophie Xeon’s debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, which was released in 2018 was nominated for a Grammy in the category of the Best Dance/Electronic Album. Her single It's Okay To Cry paved her way to recognition.

Also read: Skrillex's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Music industry on Sophie Xeon's death

The music industry has spoken in remembrance of the young music producer, especially the LGBTQ community within the music community for which Xeon advocated tirelessly. French music artist, Christine and the Queens called Xeon a "stellar producer, a visionary, a reference," who rebelled against the narrow vision and mentality of the society. She added, "We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference. She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers. pic.twitter.com/3kyRl1KabY — Chris (@QueensChristine) January 30, 2021

Singer Sam Smith posted his response on Twitter, "Heartbreaking news.” He felt that the world had lost an angel. He called Xeon a “true visionary” and “icon” of our times. He continued by saying that her light would shine the path for many in darkness. "Thinking of Sophie`s family and friends at this hard time," he concluded.

Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7qr4aI0DDi — samsmith (@samsmith) January 30, 2021

American guitarist Nile Rodgers wrote, "#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019."

#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre⁩ pic.twitter.com/uzsv0EAWxx — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) January 30, 2021

Also read: David Guetta's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Fans of the young musician could not believe that Sophie Xeon was dead. The common thread of thought was along the lines of the immense loss that they were feeling. Most of her fans called her an angel on their Twitter feeds. The hashtag "#sophiexenon" gained momentum.

RIP SOPHIE im literally crying... You where my inspiration to live my true life and inspired my to believe that a trans person can do anything. You will forever live in our hearts and definitely keep me inspired. 💔 #SOPHIEXEON — Airi 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Airyious) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE. A very sad loss for the electronic music scene this week.



The incredibly moving, potent and surreal melodies Sophie Xeon left behind undoubtedly have - and will continue to -inspire the new age of the scene. I'll miss her greatly.#RIPSOPHIE #SOPHIEXEON pic.twitter.com/z445FxkGOy — JOEMINERS (@imjoeminers) January 31, 2021

I have absolutely no words. Sophie's music was beautiful and amazing. Her journey of becoming trans was inspiring, an her music helped me through a lot. I already miss her. Sending love to your family, and to you in heaven, Sophie. #SOPHIEXEON — Political Nerd (@nerdofpolitics) January 30, 2021

Aspired to be and I always looked to her for a guiding light. The way she behaved and carried herself, the way that no matter where she fucking went, she created this... Bubble of influence around her. She utterly commanded the space. She was fucking royalty. I remember the first — CappnHara (🕊️its ok to cry💐) (@CappnHara) January 31, 2021

Also read: KSHMR's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Could Listen To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.