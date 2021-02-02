Last Updated:

Sophie Xeon Passes Away In 'terrible Accident' While Being 'true To Her Spirituality'

Sophie Xeon, a Grammy-nominated music producer, passed away in Athens on Sunday in a tragic accident. The music industry reaches out with comments and regrets.

Written By
Valentina Notts
Sophie Xeon

Sophie Xeon, who was famous for her contribution as an Electronic music composer and was nominated for a Grammy for the same, passed away on Saturday early morning. The U.K. label Transgressive released a statement on the death of Xeon. They said that Sophie had tragically passed away in a “terrible accident” in Athens. The statement further revealed that the music artist met with an accident while doing something that was “true to her spirituality”.

Xeon, as per the statement, had climbed up to watch the full moon. She then slipped and fell which caused her untimely demise at 34. The family thanked everyone for their love and support and requested privacy at this devastating time, the statement concluded. A police officer, who is involved in the ongoing investigation on Sophie Xeon's death, confirmed to The Associated Press that the artist slipped and fell by accident and that no kind of foul-play is suspected to have taken place.

Sophie Xeon music

Sophie Xeon was born in Glasgow and gained prominence because of her work on Madonna’s 2015 single, even though she started producing music in 2013. Sophie Xeon’s debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, which was released in 2018 was nominated for a Grammy in the category of the Best Dance/Electronic Album. Her single It's Okay To Cry paved her way to recognition.

Music industry on Sophie Xeon's death

The music industry has spoken in remembrance of the young music producer, especially the LGBTQ community within the music community for which Xeon advocated tirelessly. French music artist, Christine and the Queens called Xeon a "stellar producer, a visionary, a reference," who rebelled against the narrow vision and mentality of the society. She added, "We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

Singer Sam Smith posted his response on Twitter, "Heartbreaking news.” He felt that the world had lost an angel. He called Xeon a “true visionary” and “icon” of our times. He continued by saying that her light would shine the path for many in darkness. "Thinking of Sophie`s family and friends at this hard time," he concluded.

American guitarist Nile Rodgers wrote, "#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019."

Fans of the young musician could not believe that Sophie Xeon was dead. The common thread of thought was along the lines of the immense loss that they were feeling. Most of her fans called her an angel on their Twitter feeds. The hashtag "#sophiexenon" gained momentum. 

