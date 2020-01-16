David Guetta's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

David Guetta is the man responsible for making trance a part of mainstream American culture. If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have artists like the Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris, and Marshmello today. David Guetta started his career in 2002 and today is considered to be one of the top DJs in the world. He revolutionised the world of trance music by bringing songwriters, singers, and rappers to sing in songs composed by him. David even won the Top EDM Artist in 2013 at the Billboard music awards. David also was the number one DJ in the world for the year 2011 and, since 2010, has been in the top ten list of the best DJs in the world. Here are few of the best songs of David Guetta.

David Guetta songs you must listen to

Titanium

This David Guetta song was on the top 10 of the Billboard’s Hot 100. This song also features Australian singer and songwriter Sia. This song has had a great influence on the trance music industry. The combination of highs and lows make this one of the best David Guetta songs.

Without You

This 2011 David Guetta song was considered to be one of the best songs by him for a long time. This song features Usher as the lead singer. The video song has over 339 million views on YouTube and is one of the best David Guetta songs.

Sexy Chick

This David Guetta song was released in 2009. The song features American singer and songwriter Akon. It has over 123 million views on YouTube. This song featured on many top lists in the year 2009 and had amassed a great of fan following after which it was copied by other artists with a few changes in the lyrics. The remade song was also loved by the fans.

Hey mama

This David Guetta song was a multi-artist project which turned out to be one of the best songs to date. This song features Afrojack, Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha alongside Afrojack. This song has over 1.3 billion views of YouTube. This song starts with a slow start but shortly reaches a good tempo, giving good beats for dancing.

Image courtesy: David Guetta Instagram

