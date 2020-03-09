KSHMR's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Could Listen To

Niles Hollowell-Dhar, who is professionally known as KSHMR (pronounced as Kashmir), is an Indian-American musician, record producer and DJ. He has been in the top 20 of the worlds best DJ’s for quite a long time now. In July of 2017, he also launched his label by the name 'Dharma Worldwide'.

His style of music is one of the most versatile and eclectic. KSHMR's songs have a fresh creation style which has got a lot of fame in recent years and made him a global DJ. He was a ghost producer for a long time, but he came out in the open recently and has shown the world his true identity. Here are the best KSHMR songs that all EDM fans must listen to.

KSHMR- Secrets

This 2015 song is one of the best KSHMR songs. This song was made in collaboration with Tiesto whereas the vocals were sung by Vassy. This song starts with a slow and mild electronic music just to reveal one of the best drops. This KSHMR song has over 208 million views on YouTube and is a perfect blend of EDM and trumpet-like music.

KSHMR-Jammu

This KSHMR song has a no lyrics but the video of this song is trying to amaze its listeners with a message. This 4-minute song has a really nice and mild piano tone with catchy voices which make this one of the best KSHMR songs. This song has more than 4.1 million views on YouTube.

KSHMR-Bazaar

This 2015 song was the official anthem of the 2015 Sunburn Goa. With Hindi vocals and a hint of desi music, this EDM track is one of the best KSHMR songs. The perfect mix of the synthesizer and guitar. This one features Marnik and has over 41 million views on YouTube.

KSHMR – Alone

The song Alone released in 2019, which garnered praise for its melodious tune. The song talks about loneliness and how it feels to be alone. The song also features Anjulie and Jeffrey Jey. Watch the video here.

KSHMR – No Regrets

The song No Regrets released in 2019 also features Krewella. This heart-wrenching song was lauded by fans for its lyrics and its melodious tune. Watch the video below.

(Image courtesy: Kshmr Instagram)

