Soulja Boy Accused Of Sexual Assault By Former Personal Assistant; Rapper Denies Charge

Rapper Soulja Boy has been accused of raping, beating and holding a woman hostage. In the lawsuit filed by Soulja Boy's personal assistant, she has briefly explained the assault she faced since December 2018. According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit was filed on January 21. In a fresh claim, the rapper has now denied the accusations.

Also Read: What happened to Baby CEO? Find out where the rapper is now

Soulja Boy's controversy

Soulja Boy's personal assistant has filed a lawsuit against him and has accused him of multiple sexual assaults. The woman filed the case under the name "Jane Doe". In the lawsuit, she mentioned the timeline of the incident and that she started working for the rapper from December 2018. She mentioned that he wanted her to work closely with him and expected her to perform the role of a cook, a chauffeur, a hairstylist and many more. While he stated that she will be paid $500 per week, she claims to have not been given her salary for 18 months now.

Also Read: Rapper Bow Wow apologizes for attending packed Houston club

She alleged that she worked 20 hours a day and 7 days a week. She further alleged that within a month of her employment, the rapper started sending her unsolicited pictures. She also mentioned in the lawsuit that they had a consensual relationship that turned violent. The violence started around January 23, 2019, where she became a victim of jealousy and was kicked, body-slammed and punched by the rapper on "ten different occasions". She also mentioned that there was an incident where he punched her so hard that she lost her consciousness.

The assistant also alleged that he has threatened to kill her. In February, she encountered her first sexual assault and was also offered USD 1000 as remorse. It is also mentioned in the lawsuit that the sexual assault happened twice on some days. After suffering for so long, she was planning to leave but that is when the rapper held her hostage and didn't offer her food or water. Last August, she suffered another violent encounter where she mentioned that she felt like she is about to die. This is when she ran away without taking her belongings but when she came back a month later, he sexually assaulted her again.

Soulja Boy's denies accusations

In a new development, Soulja Boy has denied accusations of sexual battery and assault. Soulja Boy's representative told TMJ that he would never put his hands on a female. The rep added that the whole claim is 'nonsense'.

Also Read: Juice Wrld's girlfriend Ally Lotti talks about her miscarriage after the rapper's death

Soulja Boy's career

DeAndre Cortez Way who goes by the stage name Soulja Boy made his debut in 2007 with Crank That (Soulja Boy) that topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts. He has released various albums throughout the years. Some of them are Super Dope, Stacks On Deck, Better Late Than Never. Apart from the sexual assault accusation, Soulja was arrested for carrying a loaded gun in public, according to USA Today in 2014. Even in 2016, he was arrested again for the same reason. He has been behind bars for violating probation as well.

Also Read: Rapper Dr Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.