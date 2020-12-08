Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Ally Lotti Talks About Her Miscarriage After The Rapper's Death

Juice Wrld's girlfriend Ally Lotti revealed that she was carrying his baby in her womb when rapper Juice Wrld passed away. Talking about her miscarriage, she said that she lost the baby because of the stress and sadness of his demise had caused her. Speaking about his demise, Ally stated that the weeks are hitting hard now as the rapper would have turned 22 on December 2 this year.

Also Read | 'Reminds Me Of You' By The Kid Laroi To Feature Juice Wrld For 30 Seconds; Fans React

Ally Lotti suffered a miscarriage after Juice Wrld's death

According to a report by Meaww, Lotti also shared a photo on Twitter that seemed to show Juice Wrld touching her pregnant belly but later deleted those emotional tweets in which she disclosed that she was pregnant when she went on a tour to Japan and Australia with the singer. Ally Lotti talked about her miscarriage and mentioned that it was Juice Wrld's dream to become a parent and that it was all he wanted. She further stated that both of them worked a lot, which took a toll on her body and constantly made her sick.

Lotti shared some emotional posts last week as well. They read, “Life is too hard to do alone" and "Who's supposed to save me." Ally tweeted about how to date she cannot get on a plane or hear sirens because it triggers her and also tweeted about how she remembers last year's incidents minute by minute as if it happened minutes away. She shared the social media posts and tweets one day before Juice Wrld's first death anniversary, which falls on December 8.

Also Read | Juice Wrld's Death: New Reports Reveal Details About The American Rapper's Final Moments

Also Read | Juice WRLD’s Estate Releases His Single Titled “Real S**t” On His Posthumous Birthday

to this day, i can not get on a plane

or hear sirens - tooo triggering — Ally Lotti (@highimallyy) December 7, 2020

i remember these moments minute by minute —



last yr feels likes mins away — Ally Lotti (@highimallyy) December 8, 2020

Juice Wrld's death

Juice Wrld whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins died on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21 after having a seizure. It was stated that he died because of oxycodone and codeine toxicity and overdose and that his death was accidental. His death was caused after he took several Percocet painkillers to hide them from authorities as they raided his luggage for drugs and firearms at Chicago's Midway Airport. Juice Wrld was best-known for his viral 2018 hit Lucid Dreams and often talked about mental health, dying and drugs in his music.

Also Read | JUICE Wrld Songs That Released Posthumously Will Make You Feel 999's Magic

Image Credits: Ally Lotti Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.