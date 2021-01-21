Last Updated:

What Happened To Baby CEO? Find Out Where The Rapper Is Now

Fans on Twitter have been in a frenzy and worried about 20 year old, Memphis Rapper Baby CEO since Wednesday. Find out what happened to Baby CEO?

Fans on social media were heartbroken when the news of rapper Baby CEO’s death surfaced on Twitter. The rapper began trending on the social media platform on Wednesday, January 20, when his brother posted a tweet confirming that the 20-year-old rapper has passed away. As the cause of Baby CEO’s death wasn’t revealed at first, many fans began speculating. Find out what happened to Baby CEO.

What happened to Baby CEO?

While the rapper’s brother denied that his little brother had been shot and killed at first, BandPlay, the Memphis producer stated that it was exactly what had happened, in an Instagram story. There had been rumours about drug overdose being the cause of the rapper’s death. Learn more about Baby CEO's cause of death.

Baby CEO's cause of death

However, the Memphis producer stated that the overdose story was not true. After BandPlay posted the Instagram story, the rapper’s bother Big CEO stated that the story about the rapper being shot or dying of overdose are both untrue. He also revealed that the 20-year-old rapper had recently had a baby with his girlfriend. The pair had their baby in November 2020.

While discussing the sad news of Baby CEO's death, many fans remembered the Chicago rapper Fredo Santana, who passed away in 2018. Santana was reportedly Baby CEO’s mentor. According to a report in Distractify, the rapper was active in the hip hop scene of Chicago between 2011 and 2018. But he passed away in 2018 after having a seizure.

Source: Big CEO (Twitter)

More about Baby CEO

Baby CEO, whose real name is Jonathan Brown, came into limelight at just 14 years old with a “disturbing” video featuring him pointing guns at the camera and rapping explicitly about drugs, gang signs and dreams of fame. WMC 5, confirmed that the rapper had died in a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday night in his hometown Memphis. The rapper’s untimely demise came three years after his mentor's death. The report in Distractify reveals that Santana had passed due to health-related complications stemming from alleged substance abuse.

In some of his last few social media posts on Twitter and Instagram, Baby Ceo was seen promoting his latest single Can’t Wait which dropped in December. Five years ago, Baby Ceo dropped track FCK DA OPPZ on YouTube that has now been viewed over 1.2million times. His 2017 track, Been Down has racked up nearly 900,000 views on the platform.

