What Happened To Baby CEO? Find Out Where The Rapper Is Now

Fans on social media were heartbroken when the news of rapper Baby CEO’s death surfaced on Twitter. The rapper began trending on the social media platform on Wednesday, January 20, when his brother posted a tweet confirming that the 20-year-old rapper has passed away. As the cause of Baby CEO’s death wasn’t revealed at first, many fans began speculating. Find out what happened to Baby CEO.

My Lil Brother Was a Legend Out Here ðŸ’ªðŸ½ðŸ¦Keep His Name Alive https://t.co/DdgIzMyqTz — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

Keep yo head up family oss just trust an know bro watching over and gone be protecting ya from above g ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ’ªðŸ½ — sensei (@BIGPACOSUAVE) January 20, 2021

Rest up ceo you didn’t deserve this ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — Aaliyah Saint-Fleur (@aaliyah_saint) January 21, 2021

Read | Why does Lil Wayne need a presidential pardon? Find out what did the rapper do

What happened to Baby CEO?

While the rapper’s brother denied that his little brother had been shot and killed at first, BandPlay, the Memphis producer stated that it was exactly what had happened, in an Instagram story. There had been rumours about drug overdose being the cause of the rapper’s death. Learn more about Baby CEO's cause of death.

Read | Rapper Bow Wow apologizes for attending packed Houston club

Baby CEO's cause of death

However, the Memphis producer stated that the overdose story was not true. After BandPlay posted the Instagram story, the rapper’s bother Big CEO stated that the story about the rapper being shot or dying of overdose are both untrue. He also revealed that the 20-year-old rapper had recently had a baby with his girlfriend. The pair had their baby in November 2020.

You Just Had A Baby Lil BrotherðŸ˜¢ðŸ’”I Promise We Got Yo Son For Life https://t.co/92PpMBZ16F — Big Ceo (@ceobudgang) January 20, 2021

While discussing the sad news of Baby CEO's death, many fans remembered the Chicago rapper Fredo Santana, who passed away in 2018. Santana was reportedly Baby CEO’s mentor. According to a report in Distractify, the rapper was active in the hip hop scene of Chicago between 2011 and 2018. But he passed away in 2018 after having a seizure.

Source: Big CEO (Twitter)

Baby CEO’s producer confirms he was shot & killed while denying “overdose” reports #RipBabyCEO ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/3P638Hs4oi — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 21, 2021

Read | Was 'The Bachelor' contestant Sarah Trott in a relationship with Rapper G-Eazy? Find out

More about Baby CEO

Baby CEO, whose real name is Jonathan Brown, came into limelight at just 14 years old with a “disturbing” video featuring him pointing guns at the camera and rapping explicitly about drugs, gang signs and dreams of fame. WMC 5, confirmed that the rapper had died in a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday night in his hometown Memphis. The rapper’s untimely demise came three years after his mentor's death. The report in Distractify reveals that Santana had passed due to health-related complications stemming from alleged substance abuse.

In some of his last few social media posts on Twitter and Instagram, Baby Ceo was seen promoting his latest single Can’t Wait which dropped in December. Five years ago, Baby Ceo dropped track FCK DA OPPZ on YouTube that has now been viewed over 1.2million times. His 2017 track, Been Down has racked up nearly 900,000 views on the platform.

Read | Rapper Bow Wow defends himself for his packed club performance amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.