U2 Concert In Mumbai: Indian Railways To Start Special Train Services

Ahead of Irish Band U2 concert in Mumbai, the Indian Railways and BookMyShow have joined hands to make travel hassle-free for all music enthusiasts. Reportedly, Indian railway is planning to introduce a special train service for people to reach the U2 concert venue on time without any obstruction or traffic. Here are all the details about the special travel scheme of Indian Railways.

A few days ago, the Irish band U2, announced their first-ever Indian concert. The band is supposed to perform on December 15, 2019, at the D Y Patil Stadium, Nerul in Mumbai. U2 concert in Mumbai is reportedly one of the most awaited music concerts. Owing to the excitement among people, the Indian Railways has planned to introduce a special train service from Andheri and Nerul for all music enthusiasts. According to media reports, the special trains running between the Andheri-Nerul corridor will stop at limited stations. Allegedly, the trains will only stop at Mahim and Kurla. An online portal reveals that the train tickets for the U2 concert are available on the online website, BookMyShow.

All details about U2 Concert in Mumbai

Irish band U2 is all set to sing some of their iconic songs from U2: The Joshua Tree Tour album for their Indian fans at the concert. According to media reports, the Irish band is ecstatically waiting to perform at their first-ever Indian concert in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Reportedly, Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman will give an opening performance at the U2 concert in Mumbai. Rahman will reportedly perform Ahimsa, a song that marked the first association of Rahman and U2.

