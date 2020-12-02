Spotify Wrapped 2020: Who Topped The List Of The Most Streamed Album In India, Check Here

The music and podcast streaming platform Spotify released "Spotify Wrapped 2020" as their year-ender and revealed the most popular songs, artists, albums, and podcasts in India. While Arijit Singh and Tanishk Bagchi ruled the list, BTS and Justin Bieber joined in the top 5 artists in India.

Meanwhile, 'Shayad' from Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' became the most streamed song on Spotify. And any guesses on the top album? Well, it is Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Spotify also listed out the top five most-streamed female artists in India and it was Neha Kakkar ruling the list.

Read the entire list —

Most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2020

Arijit Singh Tanishk Bagchi Neha Kakkar BTS Pritam Badshah Shreya Ghoshal A.R. Rahman Jubin Nautiyal Justin Bieber

Most-streamed female artists on Spotify in 2020

Neha Kakkar Shreya Ghoshal Asees Kaur Tulsi Kumar Dhvani Bhanushali

Most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2020

'Shayad' by Arijit Singh, Pritam, Irshad Kamil 'Falling' by Trevor Daniel 'Ghungroo (From War)' by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar, Vishal-Shekhar 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From Kabir Singh)' by Arijit Singh, Mithoon 'Makhna' by Asees Kaur, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai, Ozil Dalal 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' by Garry Sandhu, Jasmine Sandlas, Intense, Priya Saraiya 'Blinding Lights' by The Weeknd 'Garmi (From Street Dancer 3D) (feat. Varun Dhawan)' by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Varun Dhawan 'Tu Hi Yaar Mera (From Pati Patni Aur Who)' by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Rochak Kohli, Kumaar 'Malang (Title Track) [From Malang – Unleash the Madness]' by Ved Sharma, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kunaal, Vermaa, Ved Sharma

Most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2020

Kabir Singh, Various Artists Love Aaj Kal, Pritam MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, BTS Arijit Singh Broken Strings, Arijit Singh Changes, Justin Bieber Love Yourself 結 'Answer', BTS After Hours, The Weeknd Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone G.O.A.T., Diljit Dosanjh Romance, Camila Cabello

Most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in 2020

TED Talks Daily The Ranveer Show On Purpose with Jay Shetty Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee 7 Good Minutes Daily Self-Improvement Podcast with Clyde Lee Dennis Bhaskar Bose PURIJAGANNADH Gita for the Young and Restless The Michelle Obama Podcast English Speeches | Learn English

BTS to Lady Gaga, netizens celebrate December by sharing their Spotify Wrapped Top artists

Spotify Wrapped 2020 Kpop artists include TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK; See the whole list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.