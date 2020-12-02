Spotify Wrapped 2020 Kpop Artists Include TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK; See The Whole List

Kpop music has been gaining more appreciation globally than ever. Earlier, Korean pop music was only famous in South Korea and Asia to the most, but currently, with music streaming platforms like Spotify playing a huge role, people from Egypt and Vietnam are also listening to Spotify and trying out different song genres. Recently, Spotify released their year-end Spotify Wrapped feature which would show them interesting stats about the music they listened to throughout the year, including the artists, genres of music and much other information. Spotify Wrapped even released the top list of Kpop artists whose songs were the most streamed in 2020.

Spotify Wrapped Top Kpop artists of 2020

Top Kpop artists on Spotify included names like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, and Red Velvet. According to the data mentioned on the Spotify portal, in the year 2019, BTS became the 1st group to have passed 5 billion streams on Spotify. While this year in February, the Kpop group crossed 8 billion streams on the platform. The most-streamed Kpop tracks included names like Boy with Luv - BTS, Halsey, Kiss and Make up by BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa, FAKE LOVE - BTS, Kill This Love - BLACKPINK and DNA - BTS.

Image credits: Spotify newsroom

The USA makes up for the top country streaming Kpop music based on the data collected in 90 days. Egypt and Vietnam have seen a 33% and 30% increase in streaming from January 2019 to January 2020. Here is the pictorial image that was shared on Spotify's newsroom.

Image credits: Spotify newsroom

Spotify Wrapped list for 2020

Top artists to receive the most amount of streams on Spotify this year included artists like Bad Bunny, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Travis Scott. Check out this tweet shared by Spotify Charts.

Who did the world listen to this year? ðŸŒŽ #2020Wrapped



These artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LsYVI33vL7 — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020

How to see Spotify Wrapped in your smartphone?

Update your Spotify app from Google play store. This image would then appear on your screen.

Image credits: Spotify app

You can see "Your Top Songs 2020" as well as the "Missed Hits", under the Spotify Wrapped section. Click on either and see your list of top Spotify songs for the year 2020.



You can also click on the banner that says "See how you listened in 2020", you would get a stories type of information regarding the top songs that you heard in the whole year.

You can also see the top artists according to the songs you heard using the Spotify app or the Spotify's web version, number of minutes you listened to Spotify songs, as well as your Top artists, and a badge to either save or share to your friends on social media.

