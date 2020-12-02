Spotify Wrapped 2020 Kpop Artists Include TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK; See The Whole List

Quick links:
Kpop music has been gaining more appreciation globally than ever. Earlier, Korean pop music was only famous in South Korea and Asia to the most, but currently, with music streaming platforms like Spotify playing a huge role, people from Egypt and Vietnam are also listening to Spotify and trying out different song genres. Recently, Spotify released their year-end Spotify Wrapped feature which would show them interesting stats about the music they listened to throughout the year, including the artists, genres of music and much other information. Spotify Wrapped even released the top list of Kpop artists whose songs were the most streamed in 2020.
ALSO READ| BLACKPINK Members Put Together A Spotify Playlist Ahead Of The Album’s Release
ALSO READ| BTS' 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong Sets Holiday Spirit
Top Kpop artists on Spotify included names like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, TWICE, and Red Velvet. According to the data mentioned on the Spotify portal, in the year 2019, BTS became the 1st group to have passed 5 billion streams on Spotify. While this year in February, the Kpop group crossed 8 billion streams on the platform. The most-streamed Kpop tracks included names like Boy with Luv - BTS, Halsey, Kiss and Make up by BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa, FAKE LOVE - BTS, Kill This Love - BLACKPINK and DNA - BTS.
The USA makes up for the top country streaming Kpop music based on the data collected in 90 days. Egypt and Vietnam have seen a 33% and 30% increase in streaming from January 2019 to January 2020. Here is the pictorial image that was shared on Spotify's newsroom.
ALSO READ| With BTS' Jimin's Filter, The Singer Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Achieve THIS On Spotify
Top artists to receive the most amount of streams on Spotify this year included artists like Bad Bunny, Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Travis Scott. Check out this tweet shared by Spotify Charts.
Who did the world listen to this year? ðŸŒŽ #2020Wrapped— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020
These artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LsYVI33vL7
ALSO READ| Amul Celebrates Selection Of 'Jallikattu' As India's Entry For 93rd Academy Awards
ALSO READ| 'Shameless' Is India's Official Short Film Oscar Entry, Sayani Gupta Feels Ecstatic
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.