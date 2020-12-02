BTS To Lady Gaga, Netizens Celebrate December By Sharing Their Spotify Wrapped Top Artists

The music and podcast streaming platform Spotify has now made "Spotify Wrapped" available to its users. The function is available to be used on Android as well as on iOS. Tapping on the Spotify Wrapped banner, users can see their whole Spotify journey in the form of 'stories'. Spotify lists out some interesting statistics on the songs and artists and genres that the listener has experienced throughout the year. Netizens are simply loving this function and are sharing their own versions on social media. Read on to see how to use this function yourself and what the social media users are listening to this year.

Spotify Wrapped list for 2020

Top artists to receive the most amount of streams on Spotify this year -

Bad Bunny

Drake

J Balvin

Juice WRLD

The Weeknd

BTS

Billie Eilish

Taylor swift

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Who did the world listen to this year? ðŸŒŽ #2020Wrapped



These artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LsYVI33vL7 — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020

Top 10 Songs of the year on Spotify

Blinding Lights The Weeknd

Dance Monkey - Tones and I

The Box - Rooddy Ricch

Roses - Imanbek Remix

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Rockstar feat Roddy Ricch

Watermelon sugar

Death Bed (Coffee for your head)

Falling - Trevor Daniel

Someone you loved - Someone you Loved

So many memorable hits ðŸ‘



These are the Top 10 Songs of the year on Spotify â¤µï¸ #2020Wrapped pic.twitter.com/RoS5G27GLM — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020

Spotify's list of female artists that received the most amount of streams

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Camilla Cabello

Selena Gomez

Nothing but respect for our queens ðŸ‘‘



These female artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020 #2020Wrapped pic.twitter.com/g0ftqg7u0Y — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020

Most streamed albums on Spotify in 2020 in India

Kabir Singh, Various Artists

Love Aaj Kal, Pritam

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, BTS

Arijit Singh Broken Strings, Arijit Singh

Changes, Justin Bieber

Love Yourself çµ 'Answer', BTS

After Hours, The Weeknd

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

G.O.A.T., Diljit Dosanjh

Romance, Camila Cabello

Check out what the netizens have shared as part of their Spotify Wrapped 2020 list

thats ..... thats a lot of minutes .... when i say im always listening to music .....#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/2WLo4nXURx — shell (@bluwngs) December 2, 2020

My top 5 artists of 2020 and top songs, JYP nation ga tuh gua #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/otJolGPJi8 pic.twitter.com/8Hh3oqA2mk — neszamdta_ (@NeszaMaudita1) December 2, 2020

Taylor Swift on the cover of Spotify's "Top Female Artists of 2020 USA" from #SpotifyWrapped with "the 1" from #folklore at the top of the playlist.



Taylor was the #1 most streamed female artist in the US this year. pic.twitter.com/rBhV3WG2gh — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) December 2, 2020

How to see Spotify Wrapped in your smartphone?

Update your Spotify app from Google play store. This image would then appear on your screen.

You can see "Your Top Songs 2020" as well as the "Missed Hits", under the Spotify Wrapped section. Click on either and see your list of top Spotify songs for whole 2020.

You can also click on the banner that says "See how you listened in 2020", you would get a stories type of information regarding the top songs that you heard in the whole year.

You can also see the top artists according to the songs you heard using the Spotify app or Spotify's web version, number of minutes you listened to Spotify songs, as well as your Top artists, and a badge to either save or share to your friends on social media. Take a look.

