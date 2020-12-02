Last Updated:

BTS To Lady Gaga, Netizens Celebrate December By Sharing Their Spotify Wrapped Top Artists

BTS to Lady Gaga, netizens celebrate December 2020 by sharing their Spotify Wrapped Top artist list on social media. See steps to share Spotify wrapped '20.

Written By
Surabhi Sabat
BTS

The music and podcast streaming platform Spotify has now made "Spotify Wrapped" available to its users. The function is available to be used on Android as well as on iOS. Tapping on the Spotify Wrapped banner, users can see their whole Spotify journey in the form of 'stories'. Spotify lists out some interesting statistics on the songs and artists and genres that the listener has experienced throughout the year. Netizens are simply loving this function and are sharing their own versions on social media. Read on to see how to use this function yourself and what the social media users are listening to this year. 

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK Members Put Together A Spotify Playlist Ahead Of The Album’s Release

Spotify Wrapped list for 2020

Top artists to receive the most amount of streams on Spotify this year -

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • J Balvin
  • Juice WRLD
  • The Weeknd
  • BTS
  • Billie Eilish
  • Taylor swift
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Top 10 Songs of the year on Spotify

  • Blinding Lights The Weeknd
  • Dance Monkey - Tones and I
  • The Box - Rooddy Ricch
  • Roses - Imanbek Remix
  • Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
  • Rockstar feat Roddy Ricch
  • Watermelon sugar
  • Death Bed (Coffee for your head)
  • Falling - Trevor Daniel
  • Someone you loved - Someone you Loved

Spotify's list of female artists that received the most amount of streams

  • Billie Eilish
  • Taylor Swift
  • Ariana Grande
  • Dua Lipa
  • Halsey
  • Lady Gaga
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Rihanna
  • Camilla Cabello
  • Selena Gomez

 

ALSO READ| BTS' 'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' For The Disney Holiday Singalong Sets Holiday Spirit

Most streamed albums on Spotify in 2020 in India

  • Kabir Singh, Various Artists
  • Love Aaj Kal, Pritam
  • MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, BTS
  • Arijit Singh Broken Strings, Arijit Singh
  • Changes, Justin Bieber
  • Love Yourself çµ 'Answer', BTS
  • After Hours, The Weeknd
  • Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
  • G.O.A.T., Diljit Dosanjh
  • Romance, Camila Cabello

Check out what the netizens have shared as part of their Spotify Wrapped 2020 list

ALSO READ| With BTS' Jimin's Filter, The Singer Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Achieve THIS On Spotify

 

How to see Spotify Wrapped in your smartphone?

  • Update your Spotify app from Google play store. This image would then appear on your screen. 
  • You can see "Your Top Songs 2020" as well as the "Missed Hits", under the Spotify Wrapped section. Click on either and see your list of top Spotify songs for whole 2020. 
  • You can also click on the banner that says "See how you listened in 2020", you would get a stories type of information regarding the top songs that you heard in the whole year. 
  • You can also see the top artists according to the songs you heard using the Spotify app or Spotify's web version, number of minutes you listened to Spotify songs, as well as your Top artists, and a badge to either save or share to your friends on social media. Take a look. 

In-story credits: Spotify app

ALSO READ| Amul Celebrates Selection Of 'Jallikattu' As India's Entry For 93rd Academy Awards

ALSO READ| 'Shameless' Is India's Official Short Film Oscar Entry, Sayani Gupta Feels Ecstatic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND