BTS To Lady Gaga, Netizens Celebrate December By Sharing Their Spotify Wrapped Top Artists

The music and podcast streaming platform Spotify has now made "Spotify Wrapped" available to its users. The function is available to be used on Android as well as on iOS. Tapping on the Spotify Wrapped banner, users can see their whole Spotify journey in the form of 'stories'. Spotify lists out some interesting statistics on the songs and artists and genres that the listener has experienced throughout the year. Netizens are simply loving this function and are sharing their own versions on social media. Read on to see how to use this function yourself and what the social media users are listening to this year.
#2020Wrapped is finally here!— Spotify (@Spotify) December 2, 2020
ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/DEkWri0PVR ðŸ‘ˆ pic.twitter.com/yx5tPciZjA
Who did the world listen to this year? ðŸŒŽ #2020Wrapped— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020
These artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LsYVI33vL7
So many memorable hits ðŸ‘— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020
These are the Top 10 Songs of the year on Spotify â¤µï¸ #2020Wrapped pic.twitter.com/RoS5G27GLM
Nothing but respect for our queens ðŸ‘‘— Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020
These female artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020 #2020Wrapped pic.twitter.com/g0ftqg7u0Y
thats ..... thats a lot of minutes .... when i say im always listening to music .....#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/2WLo4nXURx— shell (@bluwngs) December 2, 2020
My top 5 artists of 2020 and top songs, JYP nation ga tuh gua #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/otJolGPJi8 pic.twitter.com/8Hh3oqA2mk— neszamdta_ (@NeszaMaudita1) December 2, 2020
Taylor Swift on the cover of Spotify's "Top Female Artists of 2020 USA" from #SpotifyWrapped with "the 1" from #folklore at the top of the playlist.— Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) December 2, 2020
Taylor was the #1 most streamed female artist in the US this year. pic.twitter.com/rBhV3WG2gh
