Stars Attending VMA 2020: Who Is Presenting? Who Is Performing? Check Out The List Here

MTV Video Music Awards 2020 or VMAs is just around the corner. Just like every year, the music festival holds an amazing line up of performances to entertain viewers. Along with it, several new nominations related to ‘quarantining’ have been put forward by the Award function. This year’s show is going to honour “Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers” for their great contribution amidst the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The event will pay homage to all the doctors, nurses, and other medical frontline workers who have served the society selflessly. The VMAs 2020 will air live from the dream city New York on Sunday, August 30. It will be one of the first live award show to take place since the COVID-19 shutdown. The organisers have kept all the necessary precautions in mind while hosting the mega event. Many celebs from different countries are going to be a part of the show. Here’s the list of all the presenters and performers of VMAs 2020.

VMA 2020: List of Presenters

Travis Barker

Drew Barrymore

Madison Beer

Sofia Carson

Kelly Clarkson

Bella Hadid

Joey King

Machine Gun Kelly

Anthony Ramos

Bebe Rexha

Nicole Richie

Jaden Smith

VMA 2020: List of Performers

Pre-Show Performers:

Chloe x Halle

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and Blackbear

Tate McRae

Main event Performers:

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

CNCO

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Maluma

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Who is hosting VMAs 2020 & is there a pre-show?

Actor Keke Palmer has been roped in as the host for this year’s award. Yes, there is a pre-show event which will take place at 6.30 pm on the same day. With Neesa Diab and Jamila Mustafa hosting the pre-show, the performance will be headlined by famous artists like Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK, Lewis Capaldi, and many more.

As far as the nominations part of the event is concerned, ladies have dominated the list massively this year. Stuck With You singer Ariana Grande and pop star Lady Gaga have garnered an astounding nine nominations each. Fans are desperately waiting to watch their favourite artists perform live on the day.

