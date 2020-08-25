BTS Joins BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Twenty One Pilots In VMAs 2020 Best Group Category

MTV VMAs 2020 is just around the corner and this time it will also have K-pop bands making an entry. For the first time, BTS will perform at the award ceremony and it is none other than their latest single, Dynamite. In fact, their VMA performance will also be the first time they will perform Dynamite itself on the stage ever since its release. If this touch of K-pop is not enough, BTS, BLACKPINK and Monsta X have also been nominated for the Best Group category.

BTS and other K-pop bands grab nominations at VMAs 2020

Earlier VMAs' official Twitter account had revealed that the popular K-pop band, BTS has bagged nominations in three categories for VMAs 2020. These were Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop for Map of the Soul: 7 album's single 'On'. However, the recent tweet by VMA stated that they have bagged another nomination for Best Group category.

However, BTS is not the only K-pop to get a nomination for this category. Monsta X and BLACKPINK have also been nominated for it. Others from the list include Little Mix, 5 Seconds of Summer, The 1975, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Now United and Twenty One Pilots. BTS On will be up against MONSTA X's Someone's Someone, (G)I-DLE's Oh My God, Red Velvet's Psycho, Tomorrow X Together's 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away) and EXO's Obsession.

Meanwhile, BTS' Dynamite has won hearts on the internet and had even crossed 100 million on YouTube within 24 hours. This has in fact, broken the record set by Taylor Swift's Cardigan which released a couple of weeks ago. It has also set a new record on Spotify with 7.77 million streams on its first day and bagged the number one spot on the daily Global Top 50 charts. BTS Dynamite also topped several global music charts as well.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK's How You Like That has also created a roar in the international music scenario. Not only that but their latest collaboration with Selena Gomez over Ice Cream is also creating a frenzy. The music video of the single will drop on August 28.

