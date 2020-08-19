Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Will Perform 'Rain On Me' Together At This Year's MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are all set to perform together at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). MTV VMAs 2020 will be held on August 30, 2020, and will mark the first live performance of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's duet, Rain on Me, which featured on Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica. The news of their live performance was shared online by Ariana Grande herself.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to perform as a duet during MTV VMAs 2020

Also Read | VMAs Nominations 2020: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Take The Lead

Just a few hours ago, Ariana Grande took to social media to share the news that she would be performing live alongside Lady Gaga during MTV VMAs 2020. The singer shared a short teaser of Rain on Me in the Instagram clip and also revealed that the performance will take place on August 30. Rain on Me is a popular song from Lady Gaga's latest album, Chromatica.

Also Read | Mac Miller’s KIDS Album Releases New Songs To Mark Its 10th Anniversary, Watch Video

Chromatica was initially set to release on April 10, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Lady Gaga's sixth album was finally released on May 29, 2020. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain on Me also has an official music video that has futuristic visual themes. Check out the music video for Rain on Me below.

Just a week ago, MTV announced that Lady Gaga would feature as one of the lead performers during this year's VMAs. Other prominent artists to feature during MTV VMAs 2020 are Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, and Maluma. The Video Music Awards for 2020 will begin at 8 PM Eastern Standard Time, on Sunday, August 30.

Also Read | How Mac Miller's Label Has Been Releasing His Music After His Death

All the live performances will be held at different venues in New York. This is a precaution MTV is taking due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The entire event was previously supposed to be held at a Brooklyn venue, but MTV executives cancelled that plan due to the health risk caused by large gatherings. This year's Video Music Awards will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Singer Miley Cyrus will also be singing her newly-released track Midnight Sky during MTV VMAs 2020. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd each got six nominations for the upcoming Award ceremony. South Korean boy band BTS has also been nominated for three awards, including the Best Choreography Award.

Also Read | Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ BTS Video Reveals She Scratched Ariana Grande By Accident

[Promo from Lady Gaga Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.